Arsenal are reportedly unwilling to pay RB Leipzig's current asking price for Slovenia international Benjamin Sesko.

After finishing as runners-up for a third consecutive season, the Gunners are keen to make shrewd additions in the transfer market to assemble a squad that can end the club's 21-year wait for the Premier League title.

Arsenal view a new centre-forward as a priority after seeing their lack of striker options highlighted by injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz last term.

There is a belief that the Gunners will sign either Leipzig's Sesko or Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The North London club have already had a bid rejected for Gyokeres, although they are expected to submit an improved offer for the Sporting star.

Arsenal reluctant to pay Sesko asking price

In contrast to their pursuit of Gyokeres, the Gunners are yet to make an official transfer offer for Sesko.

According to journalist Florian Plettenburg, Arsenal are not willing to pay Leipzig's asking price for the Slovenia international.

The update claims that the Bundesliga club are demanding a €80m (£68.4m) to €100m (£85.5m) to part ways with Sesko this summer.

The Gunners are understood to still be in contact with the player's representatives over a potential move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, the two parties are yet to reach a final agreement over personal terms.

Why is Sesko on Arsenal's radar?

Sesko has spent his entire senior career in the Red Bull network, having played for Red Bull Salzburg, FC Liefering and Leipzig.

The striker has demonstrated his goalscoring instincts throughout his career, including 39 goals in 87 competitive appearances during his two-year stint with his current employers.

Sesko racked up 21 goals in 45 competitive matches last term to finish the campaign as Leipzig's top scorer.

The 22-year-old also possesses the ability to link up with his teammates outside the box, making him a all-around striker rather than just a natural finisher.