Preview: PSV Eindhoven vs. SBV Excelsior - prediction, team news, lineups

By Seye Omidiora | 08 Jan 2026 19:45 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 19:45

Aware of their wretched record in this fixture, SBV Excelsior begin 2026 with a trip to Eredivisie defending champions PSV Eindhoven, possibly dreading Saturday’s gameweek 18 visit to Philips Stadion.

Winless against the Eindhoven giants since May 1985, the Rotterdam-based club have lost the last 13 against this weekend’s hosts, magnifying the chasm between these clubs heading into their forthcoming contest.

Match preview

Head and shoulders above the rest in the Eredivisie, Peter Bosz’s PSV headed into the winter break on an 11-match winning sequence in the top division, opening a nine-point lead at the top of the table.

Ajax were the last team to take points off the Peasants in the division, holding their fierce rivals to a 2-2 draw in Eindhoven.

While that draw happened during a run of one win in four across all competitions, the defending Eredivisie champions have since claimed 11 wins from 13 in the league, domestic cup and Champions League, only losing to Atletico Madrid in Europe at the start of December.

Three wins on the spin have followed since that 3-2 defeat in front of their supporters, although both victories in the league have been close: a 4-3 win over Heracles and a 2-1 victory over FC Utrecht.

With their advantage already wide after 17 games, another win for the Peasants, which would be their 16th, could see the lead enter double figures if Feyenoord drop more points against ninth-placed Heerenveen.

Although that possibility is likely, given Feyenoord’s mixed results before the break, Excelsior will hope to catch their Eindhoven giants on a rare bad day, hoping that PSV’s past two close results in the league continue into the new year.

© Imago

Only a drop-off in performance gives Ruben den Uil’s team a chance, as the 34-year-old strives to end the Rotterdam-based club’s miserable results in this fixture.

The Kralingers have suffered 13 consecutive defeats to the 26-time Eredivisie champions, with their visits to the Dutch heavyweights typically ending in resounding losses.

Excelsior’s last five trips to Philips Stadion have ended with an aggregate score of 16-1, magnifying the uphill challenge facing the away side this weekend.

Roodzwarten did secure maximum points in their last away match, defeating Ajax 2-1 in Amsterdam before claiming two more wins from three games to end 2025.

However, travelling to this weekend’s opponents will be a different challenge for Excelsior, who have secured just two wins on their travels from seven attempts, scoring only eight and conceding 17.

With only five points separating the 12th-placed side from the relegation places, they are far from out of the woods, albeit having played one fewer game (16) than the other clubs around them heading into their first match of 2026.

PSV Eindhoven Eredivisie form:

W

W

W

W

W

W

PSV Eindhoven form (all competitions):

W

W

L

W

W

W

SBV Excelsior Eredivisie form:

D

L

W

W

L

L

Team News

© Imago / ANP

PSV have several absences due to injury, international duty or suspension: long-term absentee Ruben van Bommel is missing due to a serious knee injury, while Couhaib Driouech (groin), Myron Boadu (muscle), Alassane Plea (knee) and Nick Olij (groin) are in the infirmary.

Ismael Saibari and Anass Salah-Eddine are with Morocco at AFCON 2025 and Jerdy Schouten is suspended after his dismissal in the 2-1 win over Utrecht in December.

Joey Veerman remains at the club despite rumours linking the midfielder with a transfer to Fenerbahce, and the Dutchman should make his 16th league start on Saturday.

While PSV cannot count on Saibari’s 13 goal contributions, Veerman (15), Guus Til (12) and Ivan Perisic (nine) offer the necessary game-deciding qualities in the Morocco international’s absence.

While Excelsior do not have as many absentees, Chris-Kevin Nadje and Mathijs Tielemans are likely to miss out, while Jerolldino Bergraaf will be assessed before the weekend.

Noah Naujoks has scored five of the away side’s 16 goals, accounting for 31.3% of their total, and he hopes to add to his tally in Eindhoven.

With two of those five coming away at Ajax, the travelling supporters will hope for a repeat as the Kralingers aim to stun the defending champions.

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Kovar; Dest, Obispo, Gasiorowski, Junior; Veerman, Wanner; Man, Til, Perisic; Pepi

SBV Excelsior possible starting lineup:

Van Gassel; Bronkhorst, Widell, Meissen, Martens; Yegoian, Hartjes; Fernandes, Naujoks, De Regt; Wlodarczyk

We say: PSV Eindhoven 4-1 SBV Excelsior

Despite a significant injury list and the absence of Saibari, PSV’s depth remains far superior to the rest of the division and should comfortably overwhelm the visitors.

The Peasants have made a habit of dismantling Excelsior at Philips Stadion, and this encounter is unlikely to deviate from that script as the Peasants extend their winning streak.

