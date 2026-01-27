Dro Fernandez's PSG shirt number, contract length confirmed as teenager makes huge claim after transfer announcement

By Seye Omidiora | 27 Jan 2026 00:42 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 03:30

Paris Saint-Germain have officially announced the signing of Dro Fernandez from Barcelona in a deal that underlines the club's commitment to securing Europe's elite young talent.

The 18-year-old versatile midfielder has put pen to paper on a long-term contract at the Parc des Princes that will keep him in the French capital until June 2030.

The move comes as a significant blow to the Catalan giants, who had viewed the Nigran-born playmaker as a cornerstone of their future project under Hansi Flick.

Despite the manager’s public desire to retain the teenager, the French champions moved swiftly to sign the teenager for a reported €8.2m (£7.1m) fee, higher than his €6m (£5.2m) release clause that became active upon the player reaching his legal age this month.

Fernandez joins "massive" PSG, speaks of "moment of huge pride"

© Imago

PSG's acquisition of Fernandez represents a major coup as they successfully beat off intense competition from several Premier League giants for their new No. 27.

The teenager is expected to be integrated into the first-team squad immediately as the Parisians look to maintain their dominance in Ligue 1 and challenge for European honours.

“I’m very happy and very proud to be joining Paris Saint-Germain," said the teenager. "This is a moment of huge pride for me and for my family.

"PSG is a massive club that I’ve followed since I was a child and where some great legends have made history. Right now, I’m hugely excited and motivated to play and to give everything for this shirt.”

PSG view Dro Fernandez as incredible talent

© Imago

The teenager joined Barca's famed La Masia academy in 2022, enjoying a meteoric rise through the youth ranks and was a key architect behind the club's UEFA Youth League triumph last season.

The youngster's technical quality and vision were further showcased during the senior team's summer tour of Japan and South Korea, where he netted his first professional goal against Vissel Kobe.

Flick handed the youngster his competitive debut in September against Real Sociedad and he went on to register a professional assist during a Champions League victory over Olympiacos in October.

Internationally, the midfielder has been a model of consistency for Spain’s youth categories, earning a total of 24 caps across various age groups.