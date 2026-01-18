Hansi Flick issues cryptic update on Dro Fernandez as Barcelona exit rumours intensify

By Seye Omidiora | 18 Jan 2026 05:16 , Last updated: 18 Jan 2026 05:17

Hansi Flick has commented on the news that Dro Fernandez could leave Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The German manager was speaking ahead of Sunday’s La Liga fixture against Real Sociedad on Sunday night, with the Blaugrana looking to claim a 12th win in a row.

Flick's team have been practically unstoppable since a Champions League defeat to Chelsea in November, recently securing the Spanish Super Cup at the expense of rivals Real Madrid to mark their first piece of silverware this term.

The Blaugrana currently sit at the summit of the La Liga table and could move four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid with another victory at the Anoeta.

However, the pre-match preparations have been overshadowed by unexpected transfer developments involving one of the club's most promising academy graduates.

Flick reportedly frustrated by Fernandez exit speculation

During Saturday's press conference, Flick expressed his significant disappointment regarding the imminent exit of Fernandez.

The 18-year-old has reportedly informed the club of his intention to trigger a €6m (£5.2m) release clause to facilitate a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

“I’ll speak when it’s done. Not before,” said the Barca boss via Barca Universal before facing La Real.

Flick suggested that the young prospect may have been influenced by external figures and refused to elaborate further until the transfer is officially finalised.

“I don’t want to answer because as a coach I put a lot of energy into helping the players improve, but there are many people around the players,” continued the Barca boss.

“If (Dro) ends up going to another club, ask me and I’ll talk, but not now.”

Beyond Fernandez’s future, the German tactician spoke about two other members of the playing staff.

Rashford and Bernal futures addressed ahead of Anoeta trip

The Barcelona head coach also clarified the situations of Marcus Rashford and Marc Bernal amid ongoing January transfer speculation.

Rashford is currently on a one-year loan from Manchester United, and while Flick praised his high-level performances, he hinted that financial hurdles could complicate a permanent switch.

“His performances have been good so far, but it’s something we need to manage with Deco and the club,” the coach said. “We still have plenty of time, months ahead.

“Marcus is a top player, and we appreciate his situation. We are Barca, and we are one of the best in the world.”

Regarding Bernal, the manager reiterated his desire for the youngster to remain at the club despite several loan offers from top-flight rivals.