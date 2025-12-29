PSG transfer news: Ousmane Diomande or Tomas Araujo - who would be the better £38m January signing for Luis Enrique?

By Daniel Haidar | 29 Dec 2025 16:06

Paris Saint-Germain appear to be in the market for a central defender during the January transfer window, with Ousmane Diomande and Tomas Araujo reportedly on their radar. Top Mercato has analysed both profiles to determine which would be the ideal signing for the French capital club.

PSG are not planning a revolution during the upcoming winter window, which is expected to be relatively quiet, but they are reportedly targeting an attacking option and a defender. The Ligue 1 side appear keen to prioritise strengthening their backline in January. According to A Bola, the French outfit are looking towards Portugal.

Two central defenders have caught Paris's attention: Ousmane Diomande and Tomas Araujo. The former is said to be the preferred option for the French champions, who are reportedly willing to invest around £38m to secure his services this winter. The Ivory Coast international, who plays for Sporting Lisbon, has a release clause of £67m, though this is believed to be negotiable.

Tomas Araujo has previously been linked with PSG. The Portuguese defender, valued at £23m by Transfermarkt, is reportedly still on the club's radar for this winter, albeit as an alternative option.

Ousmane Diomande - the new Pacho

At 22, Ousmane Diomande is a highly promising central defender. The Ivory Coast international is a key figure in Sporting Lisbon's defence. Physically imposing at 1.90m, he is difficult to beat in one-on-one situations. He has successfully recovered the ball on all four dribbling attempts made against him in the Champions League this season.

He stands out for his physical presence and ball-winning qualities. Compared to Willian Pacho, who has been an excellent addition to the Parisian backline, Ousmane Diomande is equally comfortable on the ball, boasting a 93.8% pass completion rate in the Champions League this campaign.

Tomas Araujo - the versatile defender

If Tomas Araujo appears to be PSG's alternative to Diomande, it is because he offers a different profile. The 23-year-old Portuguese is a versatile defender who has played 14 matches at centre-back, four at right-back and three at left-back this season. While not necessarily an undisputed starter, his versatility makes him a valuable asset.

Less dominant in duels and one-on-one situations than the Ivorian, he stands out for his anticipation and reading of the game. This has allowed him to become the fifth-best interceptor in the Champions League this season with 11 ball recoveries, despite having played just 296 minutes in the competition. For comparison, the leader in this category, Aurelien Tchouameni, has made 14 interceptions in 530 minutes.

Diomande or Araujo - which option for PSG?

The two Portuguese league defenders offer different profiles. Both comfortable on the ball, they could each fit seamlessly into Luis Enrique's defensive system. While Ousmane Diomande appears to be the more talented option, he will certainly be the more expensive, with a price tag expected to exceed £42m.

This is a significant sum for PSG, who were not necessarily planning to invest heavily this winter. Furthermore, at right centre-back, Paris already invested £53m in Illya Zabarnyi last summer. Meanwhile, Tomas Araujo, whose starting price should not exceed £33m, has the advantage of being able to play in any defensive position.

Such versatility would be beneficial for Paris, as the club lacks genuine cover for their full-backs. The Benfica man could fill that role while also providing competition for Zabarnyi at right centre-back as part of Marquinhos's long-term succession plan. As such, Araujo appears to be the ideal addition for the Parisian defence at an accessible price.

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.