PSG eye trio of winter window signings

A little over three weeks after the end of the summer transfer window, Paris Saint-Germain are beginning to think about a possible recruitment during the month of January. The capital club have targeted three positions.

Paris Saint-Germain will have chosen stability for their squad in summer 2025. In terms of arrivals, only three players landed in the French capital: goalkeepers Lucas Chevalier and Renato Marin and centre-back Illia Zabarnyi for around £90m in spending. A quantitatively limited recruitment that raises questions today, with Luis Enrique facing injuries to several key players. Joao Neves, Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele are all sidelined even if the first two mentioned could rejoin the group against AJ Auxerre on Saturday.

Without speaking of urgency, Paris Saint-Germain already have their eyes fixed on the next winter transfer window. According to L'Equipe, the latest Champions League winners have set a deadline. PSG will draw up an initial assessment of their summer recruitment during the October international break and may decide to take action in January 2026.

PSG transfer market: A right-winger still desired

To date, three profiles are being considered by the Paris Saint-Germain hierarchy. As during the summer transfer window, the 2025 French champions are thinking about the arrival of a left-footed right-winger. It should be recalled that in this position, PSG were put off by AS Monaco's demands for Maghnes Akliouche, a €70m (£60m) target who leaves no regrets.

Internally, PSG are also considering the recruitment of a midfielder, without further precision on the profile sought. Finally, the capital club are thinking about the arrival of an additional defender, presumably a centre-back. This summer, PSG wanted to recruit two players in this position and only the transfer of Ukrainian international Zabarnyi was finalised (£57m). Three possible reinforcements in January that must respond to the imposing calendar that awaits PSG, notably when it comes to defending their European champion title.

