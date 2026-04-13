PSG news: Dembele contract talks stall - could Premier League move be on the cards?

By Axel Clody | 13 Apr 2026 11:16

Paris Saint-Germain and Ousmane Dembele have yet to reach an agreement over a contract extension, with two potential destinations already emerging should talks break down.

Discussions between the two parties have been ongoing since the start of the season. Positions have quickly hardened — the club are said to be prepared to increase Dembele's salary from £15.5m to £26m per year, while the player himself is reportedly seeking double that figure. The gap is significant, and a deal looks some way off.

For now, neither party considers the timing right for negotiations, according to L'Equipe. The priority is the Champions League, with the reigning European champions set to face Liverpool in their quarter-final second leg on Tuesday. Nothing is expected to move in this matter until the end of the season.

Champions League run could prove decisive

© Iconsport / Emilian Baldow

The outcome of this season's European campaign could have a direct bearing on the situation. As L'Equipe explains, an elimination at the quarter-final or semi-final stage "could fuel the idea of a new cycle and push the Parisian decision-makers to open a new chapter."

Conversely, a decisive Dembele performance all the way to another final would only strengthen his negotiating position.

At 28 — and having suffered numerous injury setbacks throughout his career — Dembele may be about to negotiate the final major contract of his playing life. After an exceptional 2024-25 season that saw him claim the Ballon d'Or, and a strong start to 2026, his demands reflect his new-found status.

England or Saudi Arabia for Dembele?

© Imago / IMAGO / PsnewZ

L'Equipe notes that those in Dembele's circle have observed that PSG are set to make Luis Enrique one of the highest-paid managers in world football at around £17m per year — while the player himself has taken note of the enormous wages previously paid to Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in Paris, none of whom delivered a Champions League title.

In what remains a completely open situation, the possibility of a departure cannot be ruled out. Should negotiations with PSG fail, "England and Saudi Arabia appear as possible destinations," according to the French outlet.

Dembele has already attracted interest from Gulf clubs, who would have no difficulty meeting his wage demands. The France international has also noted that Theo Hernandez and N'Golo Kante continue to receive international call-ups despite plying their trade in Saudi Arabia. The Dembele camp is gathering information and will almost certainly make a decision on his future after the 2026 World Cup.