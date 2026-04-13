Juventus transfer news: From Alisson to Calafiori — the ten players on Spalletti's summer wishlist with six Premier League targets

By Axel Clody | 13 Apr 2026 10:42

Juventus have already begun working behind the scenes to identify potential signings for next season. Luciano Spalletti's side are targeting high-profile names to compete across both domestic and European competitions in 2026-27, with the manager having already submitted a list of targets to the club's hierarchy.

Despite a limited budget, the board will attempt to bring in some of the requested players. While formal negotiations are yet to begin, Juventus are monitoring the situation of each target and preparing to enter the race for their signatures. The Turin club currently sit fifth in Serie A on 57 points, one behind Como, who occupy the final Champions League qualifying place.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, ten players are on Juventus' radar for next season.

Juventus' ten summer targets

1 – Alisson

© Iconsport / SPI

The Liverpool and Brazil goalkeeper tops the list. Alisson worked under Spalletti during the manager's time at Roma and is held in very high regard. The goalkeeper is also understood to be open to a return to Serie A and has given a positive initial response to the idea.

2 – Marcos Senesi

The Argentine leads Juventus' defensive shortlist. Left-footed and out of contract at Bournemouth this summer, he could arrive for nothing. Like Alisson, initial contact has been made and a positive response received. His wage demands remain the only potential sticking point, but talks are expected to continue.

3 – Riccardo Calafiori

Juventus' biggest dream signing is Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori. The Italian would be a statement acquisition both on and off the pitch, but would require a major financial commitment from the Old Lady — unless the player himself helps bridge the gap.

4 – Zeki Celik

Another potential free transfer this window is Roma's Zeki Celik. Juventus believe the Turkish full-back fits exactly what they are looking for, and his existing familiarity with Serie A is an added attraction for the Turin club.

5 – Sandro Tonali

© Iconsport / Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

The Newcastle midfielder also features near the top of the list. While Tonali plays an important role at St James' Park, he could consider a return to Italy. Spalletti knows him well and would be confident in getting the best out of him.

6 – Stanislav Lobotka

Lobotka is one of Spalletti's long-standing favourites. The manager has made no secret of the fact that he would bring the Napoli midfielder to Juventus immediately if he ever decided to leave. While Lobotka has no current intention of moving, he remains on the list.

7 – Bernardo Silva

The Portuguese midfielder, who will leave Manchester City as a free agent this summer, is another name that appeals. Silva has received several offers, but Juventus' proposal is understood to be among the most attractive. His arrival would significantly raise the quality of Spalletti's midfield.

8 – Robert Lewandowski

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Leaving Barcelona this summer, the Polish striker would be an ideal fit. Spalletti has made clear his need for a top-level No. 9, and Lewandowski ticks every box.

9 – Darwin Nunez

The former Liverpool striker also features among the attacking options. Nunez is understood to be keen to leave Al-Hilal and would consider a significant wage reduction to return to European football. Juventus will continue to monitor his situation.

10 – Kolo Muani

Muani rounds off the list. Juventus are keen to bring him back to Turin and are already in negotiations with both Tottenham and PSG. According to the Italian paper, talks are at an advanced stage, with the Frenchman having struggled to settle in London.