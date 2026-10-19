PSG vs. Barcelona: Hansi Flick blow as Fabrizio Romano reveals injury update on two stars ahead of Champions League match

Barcelona will be without both Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde for their clash with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday, the newest report has revealed.

The top level of European football will return for its third matchweek on Tuesday, and the game of the round is no doubt Barca's clash with PSG.

Many observers view the two teams as the favourites to win the competition, with PSG the current holders of the Champions League.

Barcelona are seen as potential challengers, though Hansi Flick has been dealt two injury blows ahead of Tuesday's fixture.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that defenders Garcia and Kounde have both been ruled out, with the former set to miss three to four weeks.

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Can Barcelona challenge Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League dominance?

PSG have won each of the last two editions of the Champions League, and the fluidity they have displayed in attack has earned them a fearsome reputation across Europe.

However, Barca have emerged as a credible threat to their hosts' dominance given they have been outstanding this season under Flick.

The Catalan side have won every one of their 11 games this campaign, scoring a remarkable 48 times while conceding just 11 goals.

With Lamine Yamal in attack and Rodri in the middle of the pitch, Barcelona look just as dangerous as PSG.

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PSG vs. Barcelona: Will Champions League game reveal competition favourites?

It is important to note that the game is taking place in the league phase, and judging teams by how they perform in that stage of the competition would not be advisable.

PSG won the 2024-25 edition of the Champions League but finished 15th in the league phase with 13 points from 24, while they finished 11th in 2025-26 with just 14 points.

While the match on Tuesday will be a fascinating contest between arguably the two best teams in the world, the result may ultimately mean little by May 2027.