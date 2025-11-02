Preview:PSG vs Bayern - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

The Champions League's top two are set to clash on Tuesday night when holders Paris Saint-Germain welcome imperious Bayern Munich to the Parc des Princes.

Both Les Parisiens and the Bavarians come into this blockbuster with perfect records in the competition so far, and both will be determined to show their strength on Europe's biggest stage.

Match preview

Luis Enrique's PSG have endured something of an injury crisis this season, losing the likes of Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha to a variety of issues over the early part of the campaign.

However, Les Parisiens have come through the worst of it largely unscathed, and after the majority of their stars were back in action in October, they remain first in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League at the start of November.

On Saturday, Enrique's side collected another three points in the French top flight when they beat Nice 1-0, though they required a 94th-minute winner from Goncalo Ramos to secure the victory despite dominating with 77% possession and creating 2.29 expected goals.

Most recently in UEFA's premier club competition, PSG battered Bayer Leverkusen 7-2 on the road in a dramatic contest that saw Alejandro Grimaldo miss a first-half penalty and both teams have a player sent off.

That triumph has Tuesday's hosts top of the pile in the Champions League with nine points, and they will be hopeful of separating themselves from the chasing pack after winning all but one of their games at the Parc des Princes this term - a 3-3 draw with Strasbourg on October 17.

Meanwhile, Vincent Kompany's Bayern have been in flawless form in 2025-26, winning every single match across all competitions so far.

At the heart of the Bavarians' impressive 15-game victory streak has been their red hot attacking trio of Michael Olise, Harry Kane and Luis Diaz, which has helped the German giants bag 54 goals already this season.

Last time out in the Champions League, Kompany's men made short work of Club Brugge, thrashing the Belgian side 4-0, an impressive result that they followed up by beating Borussia Monchengladbach 3-0, winning 4-1 against Koln, and dominating Leverkusen with a 3-0 triumph this past Saturday.

Those results have Bayern five points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, and second in the Champions League with nine points, though they are only behind their hosts due to scoring one single goal fewer.

With an opportunity to lay down a marker on the continental stage against the holders, the Bavarians will be buoyed by their outstanding record on the road that features a perfect eight wins from eight games to date, not to mention the fact that they have kept two clean sheets from their last three away matches, scoring 10 goals in the process.

Paris Saint-Germain Champions League form:





W



W



W





Paris Saint-Germain form (all competitions):





D



D



W



W



D



W





Bayern Munich Champions League form:





W



W



W





Bayern Munich form (all competitions):





W



W



W



W



W



W





Team News

PSG are set to be without centre-back Ilya Zabarnyi in midweek as he serves a suspension after being sent off against Leverkusen, so expect to see Willian Pacho joined by Marquinhos at the heart of defence.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Desire Doue remains sidelined with a thigh injury, though Bradley Barcola should be on hand to form a front three alongside Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on Tuesday.

As for Bayern, left-back Alphonso Davies is stepping up his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury, and both he and centre-half Hiroki Ito are anticipated to return to action next month.

In their absence, Tom Bischof and Konrad Laimer should line up at full-back, either side of a central defensive pairing of Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano, though the likes of Josip Stanisic and Sacha Boey could also feature.

Notably, Kompany opted to avoid starting all three of Harry Kane, Luis Diaz and Michael Olise at the weekend, and the fact that they still won - even without Jamal Musiala, who is working his way back from a broken leg - speaks to the strength of the Bavarians' squad.

On Tuesday, Kane, Diaz and Olise should be refreshed and ready to pose a serious threat to Les Parisiens, backing up loanee striker Nicolas Jackson.

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup:

Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Neves; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Barcola

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Bischof; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Kane, Diaz; Jackson

We say: Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Bayern Munich

PSG have been excellent under Enrique in recent times, and with an unbeaten home record this season, they are likely to put up a fight in midweek.

However, Bayern have been on a near-unprecedented run this term, and they will be confident of beating any team in Europe, even the current Champions League holders.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email