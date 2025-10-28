Preview:FC Koln vs Bayern - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Wednesday's DFB-Pokal clash between FC Koln and Bayern Munich, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Second-round action in the DFB Pokal takes centre stage this midweek in Germany, with FC Koln hosting Bayern Munich in one of the more eye-catching ties this Wednesday night.

The Billy Goats have not won this competition in over 40 years and come into this game on the back of some poor results, while the Bavarians will be determined to continue their perfect start to the 2025-26 campaign.

Match preview

Many FC Koln fans were not even born when their club last lifted the DFB Pokal back in 1983, while the closest they have come to ending that drought was a run to the final 34 years ago.

In order to have any hope of ending their four decades of hurt, the Billy Goats will have to do something that no other team in Germany or Europe has managed this season – beat Bayern Munich.

That is certainly a tall ask for a team which has struggled to pick up points in recent Bundesliga outings – four from their last five matches, to be exact.

Koln’s last outing took place away at Borussia Dortmund last Saturday, with Lukas Kwasniok and his men losing the game 1-0 following a devastating 96th minute winner.

The Billy Goats failed to land a single shot on target during their trip to the Signal Iduna Park, marking their first match this season in which they have failed to score.

Koln will now turn their attention from one German giant to another, as they look to end their 20-match winless run against Bayern Munich – an opponent they last beat back in 2011.

Speaking of the Bavarians, the defending Bundesliga champions are in the midst of a historic start to the season, winning all 13 of their competitive matches – a run which recently earned manager Vincent Kompany a new contract.

Bayern have been particularly lethal in attack, scoring 47 goals across those 13 matches, including three against Borussia Monchengladbach last Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Things are certainly going well for the Bavarians, who will be targeting more than one piece of silverware come the end of the season – this includes the DFB Pokal.

Bayern have failed to win this trophy across the last five seasons, last lifting this particular crown back in 2020 following a final victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Since then, the record 20-time champions have failed to reach a single final, as the likes of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Leverkusen and, most recently, VfB Stuttgart have enjoyed the limelight.

FC Koln DFB-Pokal form:

W

FC Koln form (all competitions):









D L L W D L

Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal form:

W

Bayern Munich form (all competitions):









W W W W W W

Team News

FC Koln are facing some serious injury issues in defence as they prepare to host one of the most lethal attacking teams in world football.

Timo Hubers was stretchered off against Dortmund on Saturday following a gruesome knee injury, with the club confirming that the centre-back underwent immediate surgery.

Koln continue to be without defender Luca Kilian, who has not played in a competitive match since March 2024 due to a knee injury.

Summer signing Rav van den Berg is also unavailable after picking up a serious shoulder problem.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, remain without three marquee names, who are all out with injuries.

Alphonso Davies, for instance, has been out of action since March due to a knee injury.

Japan international Hiroki Ito will also remain on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from a foot problem.

Jamal Musiala is another name yet to play a minute of competitive football this season, with the 22-year-old recovering from a broken calfbone.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Ozkacar, Martel, Heintz; Lund, Huseinbasic, Johannesson, Sebulonsen; El Mala, Kaminski; Bulter

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Urbig; Bischof, Kim, Upamecano, Boey; Goretzka, Kimmich; Diaz, Gnabry, Olise; Jackson

We say: FC Koln 0-3 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s dominant run shows no sign of stopping, with Kompany’s men expected to get the job done against a struggling FC Koln outfit.

The Bavarians are looking to bag their fourth straight win over the Billy Goats, and we are backing the visitors to do just that in comfortable fashion – especially with Koln struggling with injuries in defence.

Sebastian Sternik

No Data Analysis info

