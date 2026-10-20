PSG vs. Barcelona: Joao Neves or Zaire-Emery at left-back against Yamal, new symbol of summer failure

Without Nuno Mendes for the Champions League clash with Barcelona on Tuesday night (8pm UK time), Paris Saint-Germain will have to innovate to try to stop Lamine Yamal. Joao Neves or Warren Zaire-Emery are tipped to start at left-back.

In recent seasons, Paris Saint-Germain have found the formula to limit Lamine Yamal. In the last three meetings between Paris and Barcelona, the Spanish star has delivered just one assist and has not found the net. Much of the credit goes to Nuno Mendes, who appears to have the ideal profile at left-back to contain the Barcelona right winger.

However, the Portugal international, who has suffered a left thigh injury, will not be present on Tuesday night (8pm UK time) for the third round of Champions League fixtures against Barcelona. Luis Enrique will therefore have to find another formula to limit the impact of Lamine Yamal, who is in top form at the start of the season with nine goals and 10 assists in 11 games.

Luis Enrique’s options to replace Nuno Mendes

© Iconsport / Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images

To fill the left-back role, Le Parisien reports that the Asturian has several options: use a natural full-back in Lucas Digne or Lucas Hernandez, reposition a midfielder with Joao Neves and Warren Zaire-Emery, or switch Achraf Hakimi to the other flank.

On paper, Digne is supposed to be the favourite, as he was signed by Paris this summer precisely to be the understudy to Nuno Mendes.

However, the France international has struggled since his arrival. The capital club quickly put pressure on the 33-year-old after his tentative debut, but he has yet to get his new Paris adventure off the ground. Le Parisien reports that he disappointed again in his latest start against Strasbourg (1-3) at the weekend.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona: Warren Zaire-Emery the dressing-room favourite for left-back

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

It would therefore be very surprising to see Lucas Digne start against Barcelona, especially as his last meeting with Lamine Yamal, in the 2-0 World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain, left bad memories. Not seeing him start would nevertheless be another sign of the failure of last summer’s recruitment.

According to L’Equipe, the dressing room expects a midfielder to fill in at left-back: Joao Neves or Warren Zaire-Emery. The Frenchman has the backing of his team-mates, having played there in late August against Lille (2-2) and also finishing the game against Strasbourg this weekend in that position.

The sports daily therefore envisages Zaire-Emery starting at left-back with Joao Neves in midfield, on the left, to help his team-mate against Lamine Yamal.