PSG vs. Newcastle: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Champions League clash

By Calum Burrowes | 25 Jan 2026 17:11 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 17:49

Paris Saint-Germain will welcome Newcastle United to Parc des Princes in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The final league-phase matchweek could not be closer for these two sides, with both coming into this on 13 points in sixth and seventh place respectively.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Champions League clash.

What time does PSG vs. Newcastle kick off?

The highly-anticipated European clash will kick off at 20:00.

Where is PSG vs. Newcastle being played?

The match will be played at PSG's home stadium, Parc des Princes.

Based in the French capital, the stadium holds 47,929 supporters and is expected to be sold out for this decisive encounter.

How to watch PSG vs. Newcastle in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League match will be available on TNT Sports 3 for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream this game live via Discovery+ if they have subscribed to the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available via the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Key match events will be posted to the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account.

Highlights will also be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after the game.

What is at stake for PSG and Newcastle?

Level on points and separated only by goal difference, both teams know that victory would secure a top-eight finish in the league phase and allow them to skip the additional playoff round.

PSG suffered late heartbreak last time out, conceding in the 90th minute to lose 2-1 to Sporting Lisbon and miss the chance to confirm qualification.

Newcastle United's latest win against PSV confirmed their place in the next phase, but they will have to perform better following their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League.