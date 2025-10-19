Sports Mole previews Tuesday's Championship clash between Preston North End and Birmingham City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Preston North End's quest for the Championship's playoff spots continues when they welcome Birmingham City to Deepdale on Tuesday.

The Lilywhites were beaten 2-1 by West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, a result that left them in eighth place with 16 points, whereas 17th-placed Birmingham lost 3-2 against Hull City on the same date and have 12 points.

Match preview

Preston might consider their loss against West Brom unfortunate given they controlled much of the second half, with the victors limited to just three attempts and one shot on target, whereas the Lilywhites produced a number of chances inside the penalty area.

Paul Heckingbottom's side have been more potent in the final third in recent weeks considering the five goals they scored in their last three games was as many as they scored in their prior five, though only three teams in the top 12 have netted fewer times in the league (12).

At the other end of the pitch, the club managed to keep three clean sheets in their five most recent outings, but they did concede twice in each of the other two matches.

Failure to claim three points on Tuesday would be the fourth time in five games Preston would have been prevented from winning, while a loss would be their second defeat in that period.

While the hosts are unbeaten in three fixtures at Deepdale, they have been held to stalemates in two of their past four while winning once, but they should be credited for the fact they have been defeated in just one of their six games at the ground this term.

Birmingham might have had ambitions of making a statement charge for promotion, but they currently find themselves five points behind sixth-placed Millwall, who occupy the final of four playoff spots, as well as nine points behind second-placed Middlesbrough.

The Blues' defeat at the hands of Hull can in part be attributed to the red card Jack Robinson received in the 60th minute when the victors were leading 2-1, but they will be disappointed that many of their 14 shots after his dismissal were speculative attempts rather than clear-cut chances.

Chris Davies's team have faced Preston six times since September 2021, with both winning two, losing two and drawing two in that stretch, though there has not been a stalemate between the clubs in their four most recent clashes.

Birmingham are winless in four matches, suffering two defeats, conceding nine goals and scoring on five occasions.

The visitors have also experienced three losses and a draw in their past four fixtures on their travels, failing to find the back of the net three times.

Team News

Preston forward Will Keane has still not featured for the club since signing in the summer due to a calf issue, and if his injury continues to sideline him, then there is little doubt regarding the involvement of Lewis Dobbin and Milutin Osmajic up front.

Wing-back Thierry Small was forced off the pitch last time out, so perhaps Odeluga Offiah will take up a spot on the right side of his team's back five.

Regulars Jordan Storey, Lewis Gibson and Andrew Hughes are almost certain to be stationed in central defence.

Birmingham winger Demarai Gray was expected to miss his side's match against Hull after he suffered a groin injury during the international break, but since he was fit for the weekend's clash, he may be used again on the left side of striker Jay Stansfield.

With Robinson suspended following his red card, centre-back Christoph Klarer could be partnered by Alfons Sampsted.

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes; Offiah, Devine, Whiteman, Armstrong, Vukcevic; Dobbin, Osmajic

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Beadle; Iwata, Klarer, Sampsted, Cochrane; Leonard, Paik; Roberts, Anderson, Gray; Stansfield

We say: Preston North End 2-1 Birmingham City

Preston have been stronger at both ends of the pitch in recent weeks, with their defensive record still positive despite their defeat against West Brom.

Birmingham will no doubt be low on confidence, and given they have not travelled well this season, they could lose yet again when they encounter their resilient hosts.

