Sports Mole previews Saturday's Championship clash between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Aiming to earn their first Championship home victory since August, West Bromwich Albion welcome in-form Preston North End to The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

The Baggies suffered a heavy defeat at Millwall prior to the international break, whilst the Lilywhites picked up a home success over Charlton Athletic.

Match preview

No longer part of the group receiving parachute payments from the Premier League, West Bromwich Albion have taken a different route as they seek to regain their top-flight status, appointing former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Ryan Mason into his maiden managerial role.

As has been the case since their relegation to the Championship in 2021, the Baggies are in and around the playoff picture after nine matches of the 2025-26 season, although there was a sobering result for the Black Country outfit just before the international break.

Just three days after a plucky 1-0 victory at Carrow Road over struggling Norwich City, a trip to the intimidating home of Millwall proved too much for West Brom, who were sentenced to a 3-0 defeat following strikes from Jake Cooper, Femi Azeez and youngster Zak Sturge.

Following a mixed period on their second-tier travels, the Baggies are back in the Black Country this weekend, in search of their first victory at The Hawthorns since the opening day of the season, when a solitary strike from Isaac Price was enough to conquer Blackburn Rovers.

Rather surprisingly, Northern Ireland's main man Price failed to find the net during World Cup qualifiers against Slovakia and Germany over the past week, however the 22-year-old remains a potent threat for West Brom, who have struggled with creativity at the beginning of this campaign.

After avoiding relegation by just a single point last season and settling for a 20th-placed finish in the Championship - their lowest since returning from League One in 2015 - Preston North End are enjoying life near the top of the division so far this campaign.

The Lilywhites extended their unbeaten run in the second tier to five matches prior to the international break courtesy of a routine Deepdale success over newly-promoted Charlton, with Thierry Small opening the scoring to the annoyance of his former employers.

Losing just one of their nine matches in the second tier so far in 2025-26, Preston are sitting fourth in the Championship rankings, surrounded by esteemed company, with Leicester City ahead on goal difference in third, whilst league leaders Coventry City are three points better off.

Unbeaten across five league contests at their Deepdale fortress to date, Paul Heckingbottom's troops have won just one of their four away matches in the division, with their only league defeat of the campaign to date arriving at Fratton Park against Portsmouth on August 30.

Keeping four clean sheets and conceding just seven goals across nine Championship appearances this season, Daniel Iversen is enjoying the responsibility of first-choice duties following spells as the backup option at Stoke City and Leicester.

West Bromwich Albion Championship form: W L L D W L

West Bromwich Albion form (all competitions): W L L D W L

Preston North End Championship form: L D W D D W

Preston North End form (all competitions): L D W D D W

Team News

After the defeat at Millwall last time out, West Brom head coach is set to make a couple of alterations for the visit of Preston, with Jed Wallace likely to drop out of the XI.

The omission of the Baggies veteran from the side will allow Samuel Iling-Junior to continue his impressive start to life at The Hawthorns from the off.

Lacking goal threat at times this term, there is an argument for West Brom to partner Josh Maja with Aune Heggebo in attack, although we feel that Mason will hold fire on that strategy until other attacking options are fit.

A consistent provider from the flanks over recent seasons, Preston's Robbie Brady is currently on the sidelines owing to a calf strain.

Reducing the experience levels within the Lilywhites XI even further, 32-year-old striker Will Keane is unavailable due to a muscular problem.

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Griffiths; Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Styles; Molumby, Mowatt, Iling-Junior, Price, Johnston; Maja

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Iversen; Storey, Gibson, Hughes; Vukcevic, Armstrong, Whiteman, McCann, Small; Jebbison, Dobbin

We say: West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Preston North End

Following an arduous pair of away matches, West Brom will be desperate to impress their home faithful at The Hawthorns with a victory this weekend.

However, Preston are a tricky customer in the Championship and could force a share of the spoils in the Black Country on Saturday afternoon.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email