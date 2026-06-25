2026 World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo's numbers are "another level entirely" with superstar now up and running

By Matt Law | 25 Jun 2026 16:03 , Last updated: 25 Jun 2026 16:05

Ahead of Portugal's clash with Colombia at the 2026 World Cup, Sports Mole's Football Editor discusses Cristiano Ronaldo, who netted twice against Uzbekistan last time out.

Matt Law, Football Editor: 'The Messi-Ronaldo debate will always come up'

Colombia vs. Portugal World Cup 2026 Match Preview

It was discussed before the Uzbekistan game whether Ronaldo might be dropped, but this was always the perfect game for him to get off the mark in the tournament.

The level of criticism directed at a player with that many international goals is difficult to comprehend.

The Messi-Ronaldo debate will always come up, and they have undoubtedly driven each other to greater heights over the years. Deep down they have huge respect for each other, regardless of the narrative around their rivalry.

Looking at the all-time international top scorers list, with Messi and Ronaldo at the top, the question of whether those numbers will ever be matched is a remarkable one.

Lukaku is up there with 90 international goals, which is extraordinary in itself, and Kane, Neymar, and Lewandowski are also in the top ten.

Ronaldo's 145 for Portugal is on another level entirely. He had opportunities to score a third against Uzbekistan and, however composed he appeared outwardly, he would have been feeling the pressure.

He is experienced enough to have known that going another game without scoring would have amplified the criticism considerably.

The real battle for Ronaldo now is staying in the team and contributing at the level Portugal need.

Whether he can score in the knockout rounds, which has proved elusive for some time, remains the key question. He still believes he can lead Portugal to success this summer.

Ronaldo now has 975 career goals, and while he will not reach 1,000 at this World Cup, it is virtually inconceivable that he retires before getting there.

For a player who could potentially reach 1,000 goals next season, the criticism he continues to receive is remarkable. He came through last time out and will be keen to continue against a much tougher opponent than Uzbekistan.