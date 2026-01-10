Team News: Portsmouth vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Sully | 10 Jan 2026 14:00

Arsenal will look to avoid an FA Cup upset when they take on Championship side Portsmouth in Sunday's third-round tie.

The Premier League leaders played out a goalless affair with Liverpool on Thursday, while Pompey suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat in their most recent outing against Bristol City, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

PORTSMOUTH

Out: Josh Murphy (hamstring), Callum Lang (hamstring), Connor Ogilvie (knee), Mark Kosznovszky (knee), Florian Bianchini (knee), Hayden Matthews (ankle), Josh Knight (back), Thomas Waddingham (thigh)

Doubtful: Colby Bishop (ankle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Schmid; Devlin, Shaughnessy, Poole, Swanson; Dozzell, Pack; Segecic, Chaplin, Blair; Bishop

ARSENAL

Out: Riccardo Calafiori (muscle), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Max Dowman (injury)

Doubtful: Kai Havertz (match fitness), Piero Hincapie (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Arrizabalaga; White, Salmon, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Merino, Norgaard, Eze; Madeuke, Martinelli, Jesus