Sports Mole previews Monday's CONCACAF Gold Cup clash between Panama and Guadeloupe, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Meeting for the first time in over 14 years, Panama and Guadeloupe kick off Group C action at the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Monday at Dignity Health Tennis Center in Carson, California.

Earlier this week, the Panamanians defeated Nicaragua 3-0 in a World Cup qualifier, while Les Gwada Boys earned a place in this tournament thanks to a 2-0 aggregate win over those same Nicaraguans in March.

Match preview

After a heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 Gold Cup final versus Mexico (1-0), Panama begin their quest to get back to that stage on Monday.

Thomas Christiansen has taken this nation to the cusp of continental glory a couple of times, making the final of the CONCACAF Nations League earlier this year, but falling at the final hurdle of that tournament by a single goal to Mexico (2-1).

Los Canaleros are unbeaten in their last four Gold Cup group fixtures, topping their group two years ago above Costa Rica, Martinique and El Salvador.

Since their narrow 2-1 defeat versus the Mexicans in the Nations League final in March, the Panamanians have won their last two competitive fixtures by a combined margin of 5-0.

Their three victories so far this year, all occurred when they had netted the opening goal, failing to concede a single one themselves in 2025 when doing so.

The last time they faced the Guadeloupeans was in the 2011 Gold Cup group phase, with La Marea Roja hanging onto a 3-2 win after being in front 3-0 before the hour mark.

Another successful qualification phase has Guadeloupe back in this tournament for a third successive occasion, with their defensive game shining through in the playoff stage.

They made the most of their opportunities in both legs of their qualifying playoff tie with Nicaragua, winning both matches 1-0 despite having fewer than 40% possession in each contest.

Jocelyn Angloma’s men are unbeaten in their last five matches played across all competitions, without a single goal conceded over that stretch.

Two years ago, they were 20 minutes away from advancing into the quarter-finals and winning their group, only to lose 3-2 to Guatemala and miss the knockout round once again.

With a triumph on Monday Guadeloupe would increase their winning run to five matches across all competitions, equalling their previous longest streak from 2019-2021.

Les Gwada Boys have not won an opening group fixture at the Gold Cup since 2009 when they defeated Panama 2-1, eventually earning a place in the quarter-finals that year.

Panama form (all competitions):

Guadeloupe form (all competitions):

Team News

A muscle injury means that Panama will be missing Adalberto Carrasquilla for this tournament, Omar Javier Valencia withdrew with a shoulder issue, while Andres Andrade is in the fold after being granted special leave from his club side, LASK.

Cesar Yanis, Ismael Diaz and Erick Davis all found the back of the net in their previous victory over Nicaragua, while Luis Mejia only had to make one stop for the clean sheet.

Angloma selected two uncapped players to the Guadeloupean squad for this tournament, Yvann Macon of Saint-Etienne and Christopher Jullien of Montpellier HSC.

Raphael Mirval had the only goal in their second-leg triumph over Nicaragua earlier this year, while Brice Cognard made five stops for the clean sheet.

Panama possible starting lineup:

Mejia; Murillo, Escobar, Andrade, Davis; Godoy, Harvey; Cedeno, Yanis, Diaz; Guerrero

Guadeloupe possible starting lineup:

Cognard; Moco, Cavare, Saintini, Roussillon; Baron, Cadiou; Ambrose, Bevis, Phaeton; Mirval

We say: Panama 2-0 Guadeloupe

The Guadeloupeans have shown a keenness to sit back and defend, which would suit a side like Panama fine, as they have a solid backline and have been a successful side in transition.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Panama win with a probability of 37.02%. A win for Guadeloupe has a probability of 36.84% and a draw has a probability of 26.1%. The most likely scoreline for a Panama win is 1-0 with a probability of 9.41%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-1 (8.22%) and 2-0 (6.23%). The likeliest Guadeloupe win is 0-1 (9.38%), while for a drawn scoreline it is 1-1 (12.42%).

