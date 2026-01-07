Preview: MK Dons vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 07 Jan 2026 16:32 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 16:34

Championship outfit Oxford United will be aiming to book their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup when they take on League Two outfit MK Dons on Friday.

Oxford United have joined this season's tournament in the third round, but MK Dons have had to win twice to reach this stage, overcoming Colchester United and Oldham Athletic.

Match preview

MK Dons overcame Colchester 3-2 in the first round of this season's FA Cup at the start of November, before beating Oldham 3-1 in the second round last month.

The Dons will enter this match off the back of a 2-2 draw with Chesterfield, with the result leaving them in fifth spot in the League Two table, two points behind third-placed Walsall.

Paul Warne's side are fully focused on their league campaign, but the hosts have the chance to claim a Championship scalp in the third round of the FA Cup.

MK Dons have tackled Oxford United on 13 previous occasions, boasting a record of four wins, four draws and five defeats, and they recorded a 1-0 victory when the two teams last locked horns in the EFL Trophy in September 2023.

History will be made on Friday, though, as the pair prepare to go head-to-head in the FA Cup for the first time, with a spot in the fourth round on offer.

© Imago

Oxford United, meanwhile, will enter the match off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town, with that fixture taking place on New Year's Day.

The U's were due to tackle Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in the Championship on Sunday, but the match was postponed due to a partially frozen pitch.

Oxford United have actually been beaten in four of their last five in the second tier, with that disappointing run leaving them down in 23rd spot in the Championship table, only managing to pick up 22 points from their first 25 matches of the season.

The club made the decision to sack Gary Rowett as manager at the end of December, with Craig Short in charge on a temporary basis.

Will Still is the favourite to become Oxford United's new manager on a permanent basis, with a decision expected to be made in the near future.

MK Dons FA Cup form:

WW

MK Dons form (all competitions):

DWWDLD

Oxford United form (all competitions):

DLLWLL

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

MK Dons head coach Warne will again be without the services of Kane Wilson due to a knee injury, but the home side are otherwise in strong shape.

The team should be similar to the one that lined up against Oldham in the last round of the FA Cup, including a spot at the back for Laurence Maguire.

There could be a position in the final third of the field for Scott Hogan, who has one goal in nine appearances for the club this season.

As for Oxford United, there will be changes to the side that took to the field for the first whistle against Ipswich last time out.

Indeed, Luke Harris and Mark Harris are set to be among those to be introduced, while there should also be a spot in the final third of the field for Siriki Dembele.

The two full-backs could also be changed, with Brodie Spencer and Greg Leigh in line to feature, but captain Michal Helik should continue in the middle of the defence.

MK Dons possible starting lineup:

MacGillivray; Maguire, Sanders, Offord; Jones, Collar, Kelly, Collins, Tomlinson; Paterson, Hogan

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Ingram; Spencer, Helik, Brown, Leigh; Vaulks, L Harris; Mills, Krastev, Dembele; M Harris

We say: MK Dons 1-2 Oxford United

MK Dons have enough quality to make this a tough match for an Oxford United side that have struggled during the 2025-26 campaign, but we are backing the Championship side to secure their spot in the fourth round of the tournament.