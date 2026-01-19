Preview: Oxford United vs Queens Park Rangers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 19 Jan 2026 10:31 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 11:34

Oxford United and Queens Park Rangers are in Championship action later this week when they take each other on at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday night.

The U's began the Matt Bloomfield era with a much-needed point against Bristol City, while the R's also drew 0–0 away at Stoke City.

Match preview

After narrowly avoiding relegation back to League One last season, Oxford United have struggled to build on that survival and parted company with manager Gary Rowett over Christmas.

Interim manager Craig Short oversaw four games in all competitions before Bloomfield was in the dugout for the first time on Saturday, with his new side drawing 0-0 with Bristol City.

The recently-appointed boss has inherited a side in a precarious position, with the U's currently in the relegation zone after 26 matchweeks.

Five points adrift of safety, Bloomfield knows draws and narrow defeats must quickly become wins if Oxford are to avoid dropping into England’s third tier.

Saturday’s result did provide encouragement, with the hosts keeping out a promotion contender and creating the best chance of the match, only to be denied late on by Radek Vitek.

Queens Park Rangers come into this one hoping to claim their 12th league win of the season, a win that could put them one point and one place outside the Championship top six.

After Julien Stephan's side were knocked out of the FA Cup by their London rivals the week before, the R's were keen to respond by getting their promotion chase back on.

Inconsistent form over the festive and New Year period has seen the west London side slip to 11th in the table, with their 39 points coming after 11 wins, six draws and 10 losses.

Defensively, their backline issues remain a cause for concern.

Their 39 goals conceded ranks among the division’s worst records, although Saturday’s clean sheet at Stoke provides encouragement.

Although winning just one of their previous five, Queens Park Rangers enter this one in a much better position than they were in at the start of the season, when Stephan's side were flirting dangerously close with the relegation zone.

Oxford United Championship form:

L L W L L D

Oxford United form (all competitions):

L W L L W D

Queens Park Rangers Championship form:

W D L L W D

Queens Park Rangers form (all competitions):

D L L W L D

Team News

Bloomfield is unlikely to have a settled XI just one match into his tenure, but he does have the luxury of naming the same side again on Tuesday.

Jamie Donley came off early in Short's final game as caretaker manager and is unlikely to return in time for Tuesday's clash.

Expect Cameron Brannagan to remain in midfield with Tottenham Hotspur loanee Will Lankshear leading the line and looking to add to his six league goals.

Queens Park Rangers have seemingly come away from their latest clash with no further injury worries.

However, they will be without long-term absentees Jake Clarke-Salter, Ilias Chair, Ziyad Larkeche, Liam Morrison, Rumarn Burrell and Jonathan Varane.

Irish international Jimmy Dunne is likely to keep his spot at the back with Richard Kone and Rayan Kolli starting up top.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Helik, Brown, Currie; Vaulks, De Keersmaecker; Mills, Brannagan, Phillips; Lankshear

Queens Park Rangers possible starting lineup:

Walsh; Mbengue, Dunne, Cook, Norrington-Davies; Dembele, Madsen, Hayden, Smyth; Kolli, Kone

We say: Oxford United 1-1 Queens Park Rangers

It is hard to predict how Oxford United will fare in just their second game under their new manager. We expect a closely fought game with Bloomfield earning his second successive draw.

