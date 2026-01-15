Preview: Oxford United vs Bristol City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 15 Jan 2026 15:05 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 15:40

Oxford United begin life under new manager Matt Bloomfield on Saturday afternoon as they welcome Bristol City to the Kassam Stadium.

The former Wycombe Wanderers and Luton Town head coach takes charge of a home side sitting in the relegation zone, three points from safety, while their visitors are pushing to return to the Championship's top six.

Match preview

Oxford United parted ways with Gary Rowett two days before Christmas, as his 50-game run as U's boss came to an end.

With Craig Short overseeing four games in all competitions as caretaker manager, winning one and losing three, Bloomfield was announced as their new boss last week and begins his reign at home to Bristol City.

He was given an early indication of the size of the task at hand as he saw his side, albeit from the stands, narrowly avoid an FA Cup exit at the hands of League Two MK Dons, with his side winning 4-3 on penalties.

In all competitions Oxford United have struggled for consistent form over the festive and New Year period, with the U's winning just twice in their last eight and sitting 23rd in the Championship table.

Home form is a particular concern, with just three victories from 12 league matches at the Kassam Stadium, one of the worst records in the division.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Bristol City, meanwhile, are enjoying a strong campaign under Gerhard Struber and know that victory on Saturday could lift them back into the playoff places.

After 26 league matches, the Robins have 11 wins, six draws and nine defeats, placing them 10th on 39 points, just two behind sixth placed Watford.

A disappointing 2–0 defeat to Preston North End was sandwiched between 5–0 and 5–1 victories in league and FA Cup action, highlighting a strong attacking start to 2026 that they hope will fuel a playoff push.

In the FA Cup, an Emil Riis Jakobsen hat-trick plus goals from Anis Mehmeti and Rob Atkinson provided the ideal response to a frustrating league setback against a fellow playoff rival.

Should Bristol City make it three wins from four, they could finish the weekend with the second-best away record in the Championship, reflecting how strong they have been on the road.

Oxford United Championship form:

D L L W L L

Oxford United form (all competitions):

L L W L L W

Bristol City Championship form:

L W W L W L

Bristol City form (all competitions):

W W L W L W

Team News

© Imago

Taking charge of his first game, Bloomfield is unlikely to know his preferred Oxford United XI just yet and could make wholesale changes to the side that started in the cup.

Jamie Donley, who limped off 17 minutes into his debut, is set to miss out.

Jamie Cumming is expected to remain in goal, with Matt Ingram dropping out, while captain Cameron Brannagan should keep his spot in midfield.

Bristol City entered the final stages of 2025 with one of the most injury hit squads in the league, but have recently welcomed back a number of first team players over the past few weeks.

Sam Morsy made his Bristol City debut last time out and could continue in midfield, while a hat-trick in the cup for Riis will mean he will lead the line once again.

Joe Lumley made just his second Robins appearance against Watford but is expected to make way for Irish shot-stopper Max O'Leary.

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Helik, Brown, Currie; Vaulks, Brannagan; Placheta, Krastev, Dembele; Lankshear

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

O'Leary; Tanner, Dickie, Atkinson; McCrorie, Randell, Knight, N. Borges; Twine, Riis, Mehmeti

We say: Oxford United 0-1 Bristol City

Under new management, it is hard to predict how Oxford United will fare under Bloomfield for the first time.

We expect an improved performance with Bristol City just about having too much quality on the day for the hosts.

