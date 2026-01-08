Preview: Orleans vs Monaco - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 08 Jan 2026 15:39

Meeting for the first time in over 30 years, Orleans will look to upset Monaco at the Coupe de France when the two teams clash in round of 32 action at Stade de la Source on Saturday.

The third-tier club took care of Dieppe in the previous stage of the tournament, winning 3-0, while Les Monegasques edged past Auxerre 2-1.

Match preview

Following a scare in round four against L’Union Saint-Jean, Orleans took care of business against Dieppe, taking the lead after a half hour and in control the rest of the way.

Herve Della Maggiore should feel a lot better about his team following that performance after they had to come from behind with a late surge to oust L’Union Saint-Jean 2-1.

Heading into this encounter, his side have conceded just one goal in the tournament this season, winning their five games by a combined margin of 15-1.

Overall, this team have suffered just two defeats on home soil across all competitions this season, the previous one coming versus Aubagne Air Bel in Championnat National action in November (4-2).

They have not lost any of their last three Coupe de France encounters on home soil in normal time, winning both such games this season in Orleans by a 3-0 combined margin.

A win this weekend would mark their first appearance in the last 16 of this tournament since going all the way to the quarter-finals in 2019.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Needing a boost of confidence in the worst way, Monaco will seek just their third competitive victory since early December on Saturday.

Sebastien Pocognoli’s men began 2026 with a 3-1 defeat at home to Lyon and will try to avoid losing their first two matches of a calendar year for a second successive campaign.

Monaco have claimed just one triumph in their previous five competitive outings away from the Principality, defeating AJA in Burgundy in their opening Coupe de France affair.

In only one of their previous three appearances at the Coupe de France have we seen them make it beyond this round, defeating Rodez 3-1 in this phase in 2024.

The Principality club have not lost in normal time of this competition away from Stade Louis II since the 2018 final when Paris Saint-Germain beat them 3-0.

Les Monegasques have never lost a game versus Orleans, having won their only prior road match against them in the opening leg of the 1988-89 tournament (2-1).

Orleans Coupe de France form:

Orleans form (all competitions):

Monaco Coupe de France form:

Monaco form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

For this match, Orleans will be missing Youness Aouladzian, who is still recovering from a cruciate ligament tear and unlikely to play again this season.

Jordan Morel, Fahd El Khoumisti and Pape Ibnou Ba each found the back of the net for them against Dieppe, with Fei-Hong Faham making two stops for the clean sheet.

As for Monaco, Paul Pogba, Takumi Minamino and Lukas Hradecky are all questionable with knee issues, Christian Mawissa has a sore hamstring, Vanderson is dealing with a knock, while Krepin Diatta and Lamine Camara are away on international duty with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mika Biereth netted a brace for them at Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps in December, while Mamadou Coulibaly will be suspended for this clash after his red card domestically against Lyon.

Orleans possible starting lineup:

Faham; Mouton, Obissa, Giraudon, Luyambula; Da Silva, Morel, Khous; Lallias; Ba, El Khoumisti

Monaco possible starting lineup:

Kohn; Teze, Dier, Salisu, Henrique; Bamba, Zakaria; Akliouche, Golovin, Fati; Biereth

We say: Orleans 1-2 Monaco

Monaco’s inconsistency will give Orleans hope that they can pull off an upset, but in the end, we trust that the visitors' depth will find the proper solutions.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.