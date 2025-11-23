Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Champions League encounter between Olympiacos and Real Madrid.

Fifteen-time European champions Real Madrid will head to Greece for Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Olympiacos.

Los Blancos are sitting in seventh position in the league phase with nine points to their name, while the winless hosts are down in 31st spot in the standings.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the Champions League clash.

What time does Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid kick off?

The game will start at 10pm local time, which will be an 8pm kick off for UK viewers.

Where is Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid being played?

The league phase encounter will be held at Olympiacos' home of Karaiskakis Stadium, which can hold up to 33,334 spectators.

This will be Real Madrid's first away game against Olympiacos since Bernd Schuster's side played out a goalless draw in the group stage in November 2007.

How to watch Olympiacos vs. Real Madrid in the UK

TV channels

Real Madrid's trip to Greece will be available to watch on TNT Sports Extra.

Streaming

Alternatively, UK viewers can stream the contest on the Discovery+ website and app, with the latter available on a number of different devices, including phones, tablets and smart TVs.

Highlights

There will be a highlight package available on the Discovery+ website and app, as well as on the TNT Sports Football YouTube page. There is also a possibility that the TNT Sports Football X account will upload key clips of the match.

What is at stake for Olympiacos and Real Madrid?

Olympiacos have significant work to do if they are to reach the knockout rounds, having collected just two points from their opening four matches of the main draw.

With two points separating them from the top 24, Jose Luis Mendilibar's side would love nothing more than to claim their first win of the league phase against the record European champions.

As for Real Madrid, they are currently in a top-eight and a potential last-16 position after winning three of their four league phase matches.

However, Xabi Alonso's charges will head to Greece on the back of a poor run of form after failing to win any of their last three competitive games.

As a result, Los Blancos will be looking to claim their first victory since picking up a narrow 1-0 win in their La Liga meeting with Getafe on October 19.



Ben Sully Written by

No Data Analysis info