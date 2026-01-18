Nottingham Forest transfer news: Oleksandr Zinchenko loan stint to end as new club 'verbally agree' deal

By Darren Plant | 18 Jan 2026 18:53

Nottingham Forest have reportedly found a way to end the loan stint of Oleksandr Zinchenko.

With Europa League football on their schedule, Forest moved to secure a season-long deal for the versatile Arsenal man during the closing hours of the summer transfer window.

However, the Tricky Trees are already on their third head coach of the season with Sean Dyche the current leading figure in the Forest dugout.

That, as well as injuries, has contributed to Zinchenko struggling to earn regular football at the City Ground, making just nine starts and one substitute outing in all competitions.

As a result, talks have been held over how to cut short his stay in the East Midlands with Arsenal naturally not wanting to lose out financially on a player who is not part of Mikel Arteta's plans.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Zinchenko to leave Forest for Champions League club

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Ukraine international is closing in on a switch to Ajax.

The report claims that a loan deal has been verbally agreed with each of the relevant parties ahead of Zinchenko travelling to Amsterdam for a medical.

As per De Telegraaf, Ajax will be paying Zinchenko's salary in full, something which is likely to have led to the green light being given by Arsenal.

Although Ajax have recently improved, they are a massive 18 points adrift of leaders PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie table, as well as on the brink of an exit from the Champions League.

Nevertheless, the hope is that Zinchenko's experience will benefit them in the race to secure second spot ahead of Feyenoord.

Zinchenko is in line to become a free agent in the summer with his Arsenal contract having just five-and-a-half months left to run.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Why Zinchenko exit would provide Forest boost

Forest are currently in the process of trying to reduce their squad size and free up funds to strengthen their squad before the end of the winter transfer window.

Arnaud Kalimuendo has already joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, while homegrown talent Jamie McDonnell has moved to Oxford United for an alleged seven-figure fee.

All of the funds generated or saved will be put towards finding a new forward with Chris Wood absent in the long term and Igor Jesus struggling to score goals in the Premier League.

Neco Williams, Ola Aina and Morato can all feature at left-back for Forest, so a straight replacement for Zinchenko may not be sought.