Ipswich Town vs. Nottingham Forest: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest will continue their respective Premier League campaigns with a contest at Portman Road on Friday.

The hosts are 10th in the Premier League table, boasting nine points from their opening seven matches of the season, while Forest are down in 19th spot in the division.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Ipswich vs. Nottingham Forest kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Friday.

Where is Ipswich vs. Nottingham Forest being played?

The Premier League match between Ipswich and Forest will take place at Portman Road.

The last match between the two teams at Portman Road took place in March 2025, with Forest posting a 4-2 victory over the Tractor Boys.

How to watch Ipswich vs. Nottingham Forest in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

What is at stake for Ipswich and Nottingham Forest?

Ipswich have been an entertaining watch in Premier League this season, winning three and losing four of their seven matches, scoring 11 times and conceding 15.

The Tractor Boys are up in 10th spot in the table and would actually move into sixth spot should they manage to overcome a struggling Forest side on Friday night.

Forest can take plenty of encouragement for what was a strong performance in a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal last time out, but the Reds are down in 19th spot in the table.

Oliver Glasner's side are the lowest goalscorers in the Premier League this season with five, but they have only conceded nine, which is a positive considering their current issues.

Friday's encounter is a big football match for both teams.

> Our full preview of Ipswich vs. Nottingham Forest can be viewed here