Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Dec 2025 07:17 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 23:58

Nottingham Forest could be without up to nine players for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Everton at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Ola Aina, Dilane Bakwa, Douglas Luiz (all thigh), Chris Wood, Angus Gunn (both knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin) and Taiwo Awoniyi (muscle) all remain sidelined as they continue to recover from injury.

Morgan Gibbs-White is nursing a minor back problem, but he is expected to be fit for Saturday, while a late call is set to be made on the availability of defender Murillo who missed Forest’s 1-0 win a Wolves on Wednesday due to illness and a hamstring issue.

Morato and Nikola Milenkovic will continue to link arms at centre-back if Murillo is not fit to start, with Nicola Savona and Neco Williams set to retain their starting spots at full-back.

In-demand Elliot Anderson is expected to start again in centre-midfield and could be joined by either Ibrahim Sangare or Ryan Yates, with Gibbs-White - if fit - to operate in an advanced centre role.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will be hoping to force his way back into the starting lineup on either flank at the expense of Omari Hutchinson or Dan Ndoye, while Igor Jesus is set to continue as the central striker, with Arnaud Kalimuendo to provide cover as a substitute.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Jesus

> Click here to see how Everton could line up for this contest