Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal: Mikel Arteta claim dismissed by former Premier League referee

Former Premier League official Dermot Gallagher has laughed off Mikel Arteta's claims that Arsenal should have been awarded a penalty against Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners travelled to the City Ground with the opportunity to move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

However, Arteta's side had to settle for a share of the spoils as the struggling Tricky Trees held on for a goalless draw in the East Midlands.

While Arteta was frustrated with his team's failure to score against Forest, the Spaniard also felt that his side should have been awarded a second-half penalty.

When attempting to keep the ball in play, Ola Aina appeared to handle the ball in a move that Arteta claimed was a "clear penalty".

Former Premier League referee disagrees with Arteta claim

Speaking on 'Ref Watch' on Sky Sports News, Gallagher was quick to counter Arteta's argument that referee Michael Oliver had made the wrong decision.

Gallagher said: "One-hundred-percent not a penalty. First of all, it comes off his shoulder. Elliot Anderson, his colleague, knocks into him, which pushes him into the ball.

"His arm is in a natural position and it strikes his arm off his shoulder. I don't think there's much to argue about to be honest."

After the game, Forest boss Sean Dyche was adamant that the referee and VAR had come to the correct conclusion.

Dyche said: "I think if these start to get given we've all got to leave it. I think that's ridiculous. We've got to be careful with those.

"You may as well cancel football if you're going to give that [as handball]. The rules have to be careful."

Still a positive weekend for Arsenal

Despite his annoyance at that particular decision, Arteta will be delighted with Manchester City and Aston Villa losing their respective matches against Manchester United and Everton respectively.

As a result, Arsenal sit seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table ahead of facing Man United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.