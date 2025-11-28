Premier League
Nott'm Forest
Nov 30, 2025 2.05pm
Brighton

Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

By | , Last updated:

Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Bildbyran

Nottingham Forest have well and truly improved under the guidance of Sean Dyche, but they will be put through another test when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the City Ground on Sunday, November 30. 

Three wins on the bounce is great reading for the hosts, and they are facing a team that only managed one victory across their six away dates in the league this term. Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Nottingham Forest

Out: Ola Aina (hamstring), Douglas Luiz (hamstring), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Chris Wood (knee) 

Doubtful: Murillo (calf), Morgan Gibbs-White (unspecified) 

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, McAtee, Dominguez; Igor Jesus

Brighton & Hove Albion

Out: Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), James Milner (muscle), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle) 

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Gomez; Welbeck 

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Nottingham Forest related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe