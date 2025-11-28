Team News: Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs before Premier League clash

Nottingham Forest have well and truly improved under the guidance of Sean Dyche, but they will be put through another test when they host Brighton & Hove Albion at the City Ground on Sunday, November 30.
Three wins on the bounce is great reading for the hosts, and they are facing a team that only managed one victory across their six away dates in the league this term. Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
Nottingham Forest vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Nottingham Forest
Out: Ola Aina (hamstring), Douglas Luiz (hamstring), Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin), Chris Wood (knee)
Doubtful: Murillo (calf), Morgan Gibbs-White (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, McAtee, Dominguez; Igor Jesus
Brighton & Hove Albion
Out: Adam Webster (knee), Solly March (knee), James Milner (muscle), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu; Baleba, Ayari; Minteh, Rutter, Gomez; Welbeck