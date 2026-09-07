Preview: Norwich City vs Birmingham City - prediction, team news, lineups

Striving for back-to-back Championship victories, Norwich City welcome unbeaten Birmingham City to Carrow Road for a second-tier battle under the lights on Wednesday night.

The Canaries picked up an impressive away success at Sheffield United over the weekend, whilst Blues played out a pulsating 2-2 draw with West Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Match preview

After a disappointing away loss at Stoke City on September 1, Norwich City returned to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, when goals from Anthony Musaba, Mohamed Toure and Mathias Kvistgaarden secured a 3-1 triumph over Sheffield United.

Following his well-taken strike at Bramall Lane, Australian marksman Toure has now provided a staggering 18 goal contributions in his opening 17 matches for the Canaries since joining from Danish side Randers in February.

Consecutive defeats at the beginning of the second-tier term have been followed up by two wins in the past three, meaning that Philippe Clement's men sit 12th in the Championship table on six points from five contests.

Norwich are currently in the midst of a run of seven away trips in nine matches and return to Carrow Road on Wednesday for the first time since demolishing Burnley 4-1 at the venue on August 29, when Toure and Andre Brooks both bagged braces.

The Canaries possess an excellent recent record against Birmingham at Carrow Road, winning six of the past eight matches, suffering just the single East Anglian defeat to Blues since 2002.

© Iconsport / SPI

After an eight-year absence, the lesser-discussed West Midlands derby between Birmingham City and Wolves returned to the Championship, and Sunday afternoon's Second City clash did not disappoint in the slightest.

From the thrilling 2-2 draw, memories of Jay Stansfield's incredible strike and Jackson Tchatchoua's comical own goal will live long in the memory of Bluenoses, who also welcomed a modern club legend back to the Second City.

Nine months after suffering a stroke, Birmingham chairman Tom Wagner was back in his signature royal blue blazer at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, supporting the team that he hopes to guide to the summit of English football.

Alongside current pacesetters Swansea City, Chris Davies's troops are one of two sides yet to taste defeat in the Championship this season, however, Blues have won just one of their opening five contests.

Turning the tide on the head-to-head record since the beginning of the 21st century, Birmingham have recently enjoyed three consecutive Championship victories over Norwich by an aggregate scoreline of 7-2.

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Birmingham City Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

A breakout star in the Championship last season, Norwich's Jovon Makama is yet to feature in 2026-27 because of a muscle injury.

One of Clement's winter arrivals, former Vancouver Whitecaps attacker Ali Ahmed is nursing an injury.

Birmingham are in the midst of a full-blown midfield fitness crisis, with Jhon Solis sidelined for up to 10 days.

That leaves Blues with only Paik Seung-Ho and Tomoki Iwata as senior options in the double pivot for away trips to Norwich and Derby County this week.

Liam Millar should keep his spot on the left flank after a promising debut on the weekend, whilst Patrick Roberts is currently ahead of Carlos Vicente in the pecking order on the right wing.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Fisher, McConville, Cordoba, Chrisene; McLean, Mattson, Brooks, Ben Slimane, Musaba; Toure

Birmingham City possible starting lineup:

Beadle; Osayi-Samuel, Neumann, Klarer, Cochrane; Iwata, Paik, Roberts, Stansfield, Millar; Priske

We say: Norwich City 2-1 Birmingham City

After putting Sheffield United to the sword on the weekend, Norwich will be confident of recording Carrow Road success on Wednesday.

Birmingham expended a lot of physical and emotional energy during the derby clash with Wolves and could struggle without Solis in midfield on the road.

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