Preview: Charlton Athletic vs Norwich City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 19 Mar 2026 11:59

Charlton Athletic play host to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that may prove enough to avoid any kind of a relegation battle.

At a time when the Addicks sit in 18th position in the Championship table, the Canaries will make the trip to The Valley sitting just three points ahead of their opponents.

Match preview

Sitting nine points above the bottom three with eight matches remaining is a scenario that everyone associated with Charlton would have taken before the start of 2025-26.

Although there has been a drop-off since their strong opening months, Nathan Jones' team have recently put together a run that has included just two defeats in 10 games.

Four victories - including at second-placed Middlesbrough - and four draws have been recorded during that period, while Charlton have impressively only conceded more than once in a game since January 31.

Last time out, Charlton faced being dragged into a relegation scrap when trailing Oxford United deep into added-on time, only for a last-gasp penalty to maintain the nine-point advantage over the 22nd placed team.

Currently trailing 11th spot by just four points, the aim for Jones and his Charlton players will be to end the season in the top half of the table.

An upturn in form at The Valley is required, though. Just seven points have been registered in their last six such outings.

© Imago / Focus Images

Meanwhile, Norwich's playoff hopes took a major hit on Wednesday as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Southampton, who subsequently moved into the top six.

Victory at St Mary's would have taken the Canaries to within three points of their hosts, but a rare Championship defeat under Philippe Clement leaves Norwich nine points behind.

Nevertheless, this remains a team that has won 12 of their 17 matches in all competitions since the start of 2026, losing the other five.

Norwich have prevailed from four of their last six away games, winning at Wrexham, West Bromwich Albion, Oxford United and Leicester City respectively.

However, seven matches have come and gone without Norwich scoring more than twice in a match, a return which is not ideal when facing one of the form defences in the second tier.

Charlton Athletic Championship form:

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Norwich City Championship form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Jones may hand recalls to the Charlton XI to the likes of Conor Coady and Charlie Kelman, who netted the equaliser at Oxford.

Lyndon Dykes is expected to return to the squad having missed out on the previous game.

A decision will also need to be made regarding the goalkeeper. While Will Mannion has impressed of late, first-choice stopper Thomas Kaminski is available again after injury.

Clement is highly likely to freshen up his Norwich XI, including bringing Pelle Mattsson back into the team with the midfielder having proven his fitness after injury.

Liam Gibbs may return on the right flank, with Errol Mundle-Smith potentially in line for his first start of the season down the middle of the attack at the expense of Mathias Kvistgaarden.

Left-back Ben Chrisene will be assessed after missing the game to the South coast.

Charlton Athletic possible starting lineup:

Mannion; Jones, Coady, Bell; Clarke, Carey, Coventry, Docherty, Chambers; Kelman, Dykes

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Stacey, McConville, Cordoba, Fisher; McLean, Mattsson; Gibbs, Slimane, Ahmed; Mundle-Smith

We say: Charlton Athletic 1-2 Norwich City

With both teams having impressed of late, we are expecting a competitive encounter to play out in the capital. Although the quick turnaround for Norwich may give Charlton an edge, we feel that the visitors may throw caution to the wind during the closing stages and secure all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.