Wolves transfer news: Marshall Munetsi 'interesting' three Ligue 1 clubs ahead of January

By Darren Plant | 31 Dec 2025 10:52 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 10:53

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Marshall Munetsi is allegedly attracting interest from three Ligue 1 clubs ahead of the winter transfer window.

Munetsi was not involved on Tuesday night as Wolves earned a deserved 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Zimbabwe star is currently recovering from a calf injury that ruled out him of his nation's Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

While he could return in January, it remains unclear whether he has played his final game for Wolves this campaign with Rob Edwards's side starting to show signs of improvement.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, there are three clubs in France who are contemplating a move for Munetsi.

© Imago / Focus Images

Which clubs want Wolves midfielder Munetsi?

Nice, Nantes and Paris FC are allegedly the teams who have identified the 29-year-old as a potential signing.

They are all familiar with Munetsi after his stint with Reims, where he contributed 21 goals and 14 assists from his 148 appearances in Ligue 1.

Such form led to Wolves paying in the region of £16m to sign Munetsi at the start of February, and he played an integral role in the club's successful survival bid in last season's Premier League.

However, having chipped in with just four goals and two assists from his 31 appearances, as well as missing a number of notable chances, Munetsi continues to divide opinion at Molineux.

The report does not specify whether Wolves would consider permanent or loan bids. Nice and Nantes are said to have made enquiries.

Munetsi still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Why Wolves should keep Munetsi

While Wolves fans can offer justified reasoning behind a departure for Munetsi, he still has the chance to make a positive impact at the club.

Ahead of a likely 46-game Championship campaign in 2026-27, Wolves will need experience and energy in the engine room, as well as players who can offer versatility.

When Wolves are also unlikely to generate anywhere near the fee that they paid for a player who will turn 30 in June, there is value in retaining Munetsi's services at a time when there is likely to be a mass exodus.

Wolves are also likely to cash in on first-choice central-midfield duo Andre and Joao Gomes, subsequently meaning that Munetsi staying put could reduce the upheaval in that position.