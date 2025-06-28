Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours, including a Newcastle United offer for Joao Pedro and interest from West Ham United in an AC Milan midfielder.

Newcastle United have reportedly had a £50m offer for Brighton & Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro turned down.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign for the Seagulls, scoring 10 times and registering six assists in 27 Premier League appearances.

Pedro made the switch to Brighton from Watford in July 2023, and he has scored 30 times and registered 10 assists in 70 outings in all competitions for his current side.

According to Sky Sports News, Newcastle presented an offer of £50m for Pedro, but it was quickly turned down, with Brighton unwilling to do business at that price.

The report claims that discussions between the clubs are ongoing, but the deal is complicated by the fact that Chelsea are also in the hunt for the Brazilian's signature.

Pedro could be a replacement for Callum Wilson, as it does appear that the experienced forward will be leaving the Magpies on a free transfer at the end of the month.

West Ham 'interested' in Musah transfer

Meanwhile, according to Tuttosport, West Ham United are showing an interest in AC Milan's Yunus Musah.

The 22-year-old made the move to Milan from Valencia in 2023, and he has represented the Italian giants on 80 occasions in all competitions, including 40 outings last term.

Musah's future is currently the subject of much speculation, though, with Napoli said to be in discussions with the San Siro giants over a potential move to Naples.

There is also allegedly interest from the Premier League in the shape of West Ham, with the Hammers exploring how much it would cost to sign the central midfielder.

Musah, who is a 47-time United States international, is said to be open to discussing a move to England's top flight.

Elsewhere, Sunderland have reportedly come to an agreement with Strasbourg over a deal for Habib Diarra.

According to Sky Sports News, the overall package will be worth £30m, with £27m being paid up front plus a further £3m in add-ons, making it a club-record deal for the Black Cats.

Diarra has also been linked with a move to Leeds United this summer, but Sunderland have won the race for the 21-year-old.

The midfielder has been capped by Senegal on 11 occasions, while he has been a vital player for Strasbourg in recent seasons, making the breakthrough into their first team during the 2021-22 campaign.

Diarra has a record of 11 goals and 10 assists in 102 appearances for Strasbourg, and he will now be given the chance to make his mark in the top flight of English football.