Sandro Tonali insists that he is "happy" at Newcastle United, but the midfielder refuses to commit his long-term future to the club.

Sandro Tonali has insisted that he is "happy" at Newcastle United, but he has refused to commit his long-term future to the club.

The 25-year-old joined the Magpies from AC Milan for a reported £55m in July 2023, but he was found guilty of breaching betting rules shortly after his arrival and was handed a 10-month ban from football.

Tonali has since established himself as an important first-team player for Newcastle, forming a strong partnership with Brazilian pair Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in midfield.

Last month, manager Eddie Howe confirmed that Tonali agreed to extend his contract with Newcastle in secret during his suspension and said that the Italian “felt the love” from teammates and supporters when putting pen to paper on his new deal.

Tonali has since revealed that he is not thinking about representing other clubs in the future, but he has suggested that he may contemplate leaving Newcastle if he feels the time is right.

The midfielder faced questions about his future following his man-of-the-match display in Newcastle’s 2-0 Champions League win over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday and discussed the prospect of following in the footsteps of Alexander Isak, who forced through a record move to Liverpool in the summer.

Tonali responds to “tough question” on his future at Newcastle

Asked if he sees his long-term future at Newcastle, Tonali told reporters: "This is a tough question because in football you need to think year-to-year. I don't want to say I want to stay here for 10 years and in two, three, four or five years I go.

"Last summer was tough for us and for Alex [Isak], but this is football. If you have an option for your life, for another team, you need to think everything [through] in football.

"I don't want to say 'I want to stay for 10 years', but now I am happy here and [I'm not thinking] about other teams."

Explaining why he decided to extend his contract at Newcastle, Tonali added: “It’s not for the money, it’s not for one more year. It was because I have confidence in this team, and this team have confidence in me. So we worked together.

“If you don’t have any problem, you can sign any time for one year. So, this is important for me. I’m happy, but every day for me is the same here.

“Every day I work for the win every game, I work for every person in Newcastle, I work for my family, I work really for every person here.”

Tonali, who has previously been linked with a return to Serie A, has played 71 times for Newcastle across all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and six assists, and has started 13 of his 14 appearances under Howe so far this season.