Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has confirmed the news that Sandro Tonali’s contract has been extended until the summer of 2029, with the option of an additional year.

The 25-year-old joined the Magpies from AC Milan in July 2023 for a reported £55m, but he was found guilty of breaching betting rules shortly after his arrival and was handed a 10-month ban from football.

It had been reported that Tonali agreed to sign a new contract with Newcastle in secret during his ban and the Italy international approached the Magpies about taking a wage cut to help the club financially, with Howe unable to use the midfielder for a lengthy period.

This has now been confirmed by Howe, much to the delight of Newcastle supporters who had feared that another key player could be sold to one of Europe’s top clubs after Alexander Isak’s move to Liverpool this summer.

Tonali’s extension does not completely ruled out the possibility of an exit next summer, but it has put Newcastle in a much stronger position financially if the midfielder decided to move on amid reported interest from clubs in Serie A.

Newcastle’s No.8 is no rush to leave any time soon, though, and Howe has said that the Italian “felt the love” from teammates and supporters when putting pen to paper on his new contract.

“Sandro has felt the love with everyone connected to Newcastle,” says Howe

“That is correct”, Howe said at a press conference on Friday when confirming Tonali’s new deal. "A lot happened around the time that he was banned. A lot of discussions between Sandro's representatives and the football club.

"Obviously there was the contract situation involving him and sacrificial wages that Sandro volunteered, which I thought spoke volumes for his mentality and how he conducted himself in that period.

"And the club came to an agreement so he had an extension of his contract which is a great thing but most importantly how he conducted himself in that ban - I thought he was brilliant and that has led to his brilliant performances."

On Tonali's commitment to Newcastle, Howe added: "It's a two-way thing. Sandro has felt the love with everyone connected to the club.

"The supporters have been absolutely incredible with him, during the ban for one but that support during the ban then followed through with helping Sandro return to football and helping him with his issues off the pitch.

"He needed that support at that time and now we are seeing the benefits. He has been brilliant since returning to football.

"Sandro is happy, I think he is enjoying his football. I think he feels integral to the squad and feels the love from the supporters and players.

"You can never foresee what the future holds, I think I have learned that now, but we are just enjoying his qualities and how he is playing and expressing himself in the team and long may that continue."

Can Tonali become one of the world’s best midfielders at Newcastle?

Tonali is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League who has formed a strong partnership with Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in Newcastle’s engine room.

The Italian has chipped in with seven goals and five assists in 67 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions, and he has started in all eight of the club’s Premier League matches so far this season.

Asked whether he believes Tonali is, or has, the potential to become one of the world’s best midfielders, Howe said: "Potentially. It's very difficult to label players, I don't tend to like doing that.

“I think it's a dangerous thing to do. I always think the players have to prove that consistently and I don't think it helps me to do that.

"I think the attributes are there in his game to be that. The attitude is there. Fundamentally, it is so important that the consistency and daily habits that a player has and then you see it come out on the pitch - Sandro has all those qualities.

"He has a bit of everything but the challenge is to improve, the challenge is to consistently show you are that and I would back him to do it."

Tonali “touch and go” for Fulham clash in Premier League

Meanwhile, Howe has revealed that Tonali is a doubt for Newcastle’s Premier League clash with Fulham at St James’ Park on Saturday.

"Everybody has come through OK [from the 3-0 Champions League win over Benfica on Wednesday],” said Howe. “Obviously after a game there are a couple of sore bodies, but nothing serious.

"Sandro is still the player we are monitoring. He did train on Wednesday but didn't feel 100%, so he is the one that is probably touch and go for the game."

Newcastle currently sit 14th in the Premier League table with only nine points from eight games, one place and one point above Fulham, who beat the Magpies 2-1 at St James’ Park last season.