How to watch Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

Newcastle are set to welcome Crystal Palace to St James' Park on Sunday, with Eddie Howe's side hoping to start 2026 with a victory.

The hosts currently sit 10th in the Premier League table, just six points off the top four, while the visitors are only one place below them in 11th due to Newcastle's superior goal difference.

What time does Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace kick off?

The match will kick off at 3:00pm on Sunday afternoon in the UK.

Where is Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace being played?

This match is being played at Newcastle's St James' Park, which is among the biggest venues in the Premier League with a capacity of 52,405.

The Magpies have a strong record at home so far this season, having not lost a game there since a 2-1 defeat to Arsenal in September, while only Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Aston Villa have picked up more points on the road than Palace.

How to watch Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League match between Newcastle and Crystal Palace will be broadcast live in the UK due on Sky Sports.

Streaming

There will also be the option to stream the match live in the UK via Sky Go. If you do not have a Sky Sports subscription, you can purchase a NOW TV pass to watch the game.

Highlights

Match of the Day will air highlights from the game on BBC One at 10:30pm on Saturday and the highlight package will also be available on the BBC Sport website from 8pm.

Sky Sports will post clips of key moments on their social media channels while the game is being played and highlights will be available on their app after full-time. They will then be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

What's at stake between Newcastle and Crystal Palace?

Newcastle head into Sunday's game after ending 2025 on a positive note by beating a struggling Burnley side 3-1, with Joelinton, Yoane Wissa and Bruno Guimaraes finding the back of the net.

That result ended a run of three league games without a win for the Magpies and Howe was delighted with the "character and resilience" his players showed, despite admitting they "made it difficult for ourselves" after going 2-0 up inside the first 10 minutes.

Newcastle will now be hoping to put together a run of wins in their bid to qualify for the Champions League once again and they do boast an excellent record against Palace in recent years, having only been beaten once in their last nine meetings.

The Eagles ended 2025 by going five games without a win across all competitions, including three defeats in the league to Manchester City, Leeds United and Tottenham.

The 4-1 loss to Leeds was particularly disappointing and Palace's involvement in the UEFA Conference League appears to be taking a toll on Oliver Glasner's squad.