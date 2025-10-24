Newcastle United welcome Fulham to St James’ Park for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.
The Magpies secured a 3-0 home victory over Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday, while the Cottagers were beaten 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the top flight last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.
NEWCASTLE UNITED vs. FULHAM
NEWCASTLE
Out: Lewis Hall (hamstring), Tino Livramento (knee), Yoane Wissa (knee)
Doubtful: Sandro Tonali (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon
FULHAM
Out: Joachim Andersen (hamstring), Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (muscle), Samuel Chukwueze (calf)
Doubtful: Harry Wilson (knock)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Cuenca, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Traore, King, Iwobi; Jimenez
