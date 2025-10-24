Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Fulham.

Newcastle United welcome Fulham to St James’ Park for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies secured a 3-0 home victory over Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday, while the Cottagers were beaten 1-0 at home to Arsenal in the top flight last weekend, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Lewis Hall (hamstring), Tino Livramento (knee), Yoane Wissa (knee)

Doubtful: Sandro Tonali (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Barnes, Woltemade, Gordon

FULHAM

Out: Joachim Andersen (hamstring), Antonee Robinson (knee), Rodrigo Muniz (muscle), Samuel Chukwueze (calf)

Doubtful: Harry Wilson (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Castagne, Cuenca, Bassey, Sessegnon; Berge, Lukic; Traore, King, Iwobi; Jimenez

