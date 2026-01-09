Newcastle injury news: Latest Fabian Schar update from Eddie Howe before Bournemouth FA Cup tie

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Jan 2026 13:39

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has delivered a reassuring update on injured defender Fabian Schar ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Bournemouth at St James’ Park.

The 34-year-old was stretchered off in the second half of the Magpies’ thrilling 4-3 Premier League victory at home to Leeds United.

Schar twisted his ankle during an accidental tangle with Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 70th minute and was immediately taken to hospital for further treatment and examination.

There were initial fears that Schar's injury was a significant one, but Howe has since moved to allay those concerns, confirming that the centre-back has avoided a bone break.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Howe said: “"Hopefully not too bad, or maybe not as bad as it first looked. That's the initial sort of assessment.

"He's got an injury there, but no break - we think it's just ligament damage. He's seeing a specialist in the next few days to get some definitive answers, but (it's) maybe more positive than the initial assessment."

Schar return date unclear as Newcastle make Murphy transfer decision

It remains to be seen how long Schar will be sidelined for, but it typically takes between two and six weeks to recover from a minor or partial tear of the ankle ligament. A complete tear would require months of treatment, though.

According to Chronicle Live, Newcastle have decided to scrap their plans to send Alex Murphy out on loan to an unnamed EFL Cup this month now that Schar is injured.

The Magpies are also having to cope without Dan Burn (rib), Jamaal Lascelles (unspecified) and Emil Krafth (knee) due to injury, leaving Howe with Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman.

Murphy, who is primarily a left-back, is in contention to feature in this weekend’s cup tie with Bournemouth, while Howe will also consider using Lewis Miley as a centre-back once again after moving him into that position following Schar’s withdrawal against Leeds.

Sharing his thoughts on Miley, who has also played as a full-back this term, Howe said: "I see his long-term position in midfield, but we'll use him wherever the team needs as long as he's comfortable with that, and at the moment he's very keen to play anywhere to help the team.

Howe comfortable using Miley as a centre-back in Schar’s absence

“He's got a great mindset for it and he's not phased - whatever you ask him to do, he does to the best of his ability.

"I thought he was outstanding going in at centre half the other day (against Leeds) in a game where we weren't in total control of transitions, we weren't in total control or on top of the game.

“He's had some moments where he's had to go one-on-one against centre forwards and he's dealt with those situations really well, so we were very, very impressed with him again.

"He has, bizarrely, played centre half more than he's played full back. We've trained him there a number of times in the last two years.

“He's always looked really comfortable and composed, so I was a little bit more relaxed with him going in that position. The full back one was sprung on him, and that's the really positive surprise."

Elsewhere on the injury front, Newcastle are still having to cope without attackers Anthony Elanga (ankle) and Will Osula (knee), but there is hope that they could return to action before the end of the month.