Newcastle United lineup vs. PSV Eindhoven: Predicted XI as Eddie Howe anticipated to make attacking changes

By Ellis Stevens | 19 Jan 2026 20:03

Eddie Howe is expected to make attacking changes to his Newcastle United team when they face PSV Eindhoven on matchday seven in the Champions League league phase on Wednesday night.

The Magpies disappointingly failed to score in a miserable 0-0 draw with the Premier League's bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers at the weekend, and the manager is anticipated to make changes to his frontline as a result.

Therefore, Anthony Gordon, who has not scored from open play in the Premier League for over a year, could drop out of the side for Anthony Elanga, while Nick Woltemade could be replaced by fellow summer signing Yoane Wissa.

Harvey Barnes is Newcastle United's most in-form attacker, with four goals in his last four games, meaning the winger could be the only member of the front three to keep his starting position against PSV Eindhoven.

Jacob Murphy and William Osula are also injured for this match, meaning Howe is limited in the attacking changes that he can make.

In contrast, the defence and midfield could largely remain the same, especially with several players unavailable due to injury issues.

Dan Burn, Emil Krafth, Valentino Livramento, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles are all ruled out with injury, meaning Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Lewis Hall should remain in defence, while Lewis Miley could return to the starting right-back role.

Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are undoubtedly Newcastle United's first-choice midfield three, and the trio should remain together against PSV Eindhoven.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Miley, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Elanga, Wissa, Barnes