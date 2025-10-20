Newcastle United vs. Benfica: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Newcastle United and Benfica.

Newcastle United aim to secure consecutive victories in the Champions League for the first time in over two decades as they welcome Jose Mourinho’s Benfica to St James’ Park on Tuesday.

The Magpies have not recorded back-to-back wins in the competition since overcoming Bayer Leverkusen home and away during the group stage of the 2002-03 season.

Newcastle now have a chance to match that feat following their emphatic triumph over Union St Gilloise on matchday two, and they come up against a familiar figure in Mourinho, who previously managed Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 2

Newcastle wins: 0

Draws: 1

Benfica wins: 1

Newcastle and Benfica meet for the first time in over a decade, with Tuesday’s clash marking just the third competitive encounter between the two clubs.

The Magpies failed to win either of their previous meetings, which came in the quarter-finals of the 2012-13 Europa League, losing 3-1 in Lisbon before a 1-1 draw on Tyneside.

Papiss Cisse had given Newcastle an early lead at Estadio da Luz, but that advantage lasted only 13 minutes as Rodrygo drew Benfica level before the Premier League side conceded twice after the interval.

In the return leg, Cisse struck again in the 75th minute to put the Magpies ahead, but a stoppage-time finish from Eduardo Salvio earned the Portuguese outfit a draw and progression on aggregate.

While that was the last competitive contest between the sides, Benfica and Newcastle met in a friendly in July 2022, in the Eusebio Cup, where the Reds ran out 3-2 winners at Da Luz.

The first half produced four goals, with efforts from Goncalo Ramos and Alejandro Grimaldo cancelled out by Miguel Almiron’s brace before Henrique Araujo’s late strike sealed victory for the Roger Schmidt-led team.

With Mourinho now at the helm of the Portuguese giants, it remains to be seen if Newcastle can finally claim their first victory in this fixture against a manager who has lost five of his last 12 visits to St James’ Park (W3, D4, L5).

Last two meetings

April 11, 2013: Newcastle United 1-1 Benfica (Europa League)

Apr 04, 2013: Benfica 3-1 Newcastle United (Europa League)

Adeyeye Oluwapelumi

