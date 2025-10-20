After naming an unchanged lineup for a third consecutive game, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe might consider making a few alterations to his starting XI against Benfica on Tuesday following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Midfielder Joelinton and winger Anthony Elanga were both hooked at half-time after struggling to make an impact, so it would not be a surprise if Jacob Murphy and Lewis Miley feature from the off here, given the Magpies looked sharper after the break.

Howe had plenty of praise for Miley after his impressive cameo at the AMEX Stadium, and with Joelinton having played against Brighton while not fully fit, the 19-year-old could be handed a starting opportunity on Tuesday.

However, Jacob Ramsey, who returned from injury last time out, is also in contention for a spot in the middle of the park, while Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are expected to complete the midfield trio.

The defence could see one possible change if the manager decides to recall Fabian Schar to the lineup, with the Swiss defender last starting for Newcastle against Barcelona in the opening fixture of the Champions League, and if he is restored to the side, one of Sven Botman or Malick Thiaw may drop to the bench.

Meanwhile, Dan Burn is expected to continue at left-back with Lewis Hall (hamstring) and Tino Livramento (knee) still sidelined, while Kieran Trippier should keep his place on the opposite flank.

Nick Pope is almost certain to start in goal once again, while the same applies to Nick Woltemade in the number nine role, with Yoane Wissa still unavailable, and the German striker strengthened his claim with a superb goal against Brighton.

Anthony Gordon is Newcastle’s top scorer in this season’s Champions League with three goals, and the England international should retain his place on the left wing, although Harvey Barnes is another viable option in that position.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Lewis; Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon

Adeyeye Oluwapelumi Written by

