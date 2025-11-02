Sports Mole details everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle United face Athletic Bilbao at St James' Park in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Fighting to stay in the Champions League's top eight, Newcastle United will welcome Athletic Bilbao to St James' Park on Wednesday night.

Eddie Howe's Magpies have won two of their three continental games so far, including a 3-0 thrashing of Benfica on October 21, but they come into this clash on the back of a 3-1 defeat against West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

As for Ernesto Valverde's Lehoiak, they picked up their first league phase victory by beating Qarabag 3-1 on October 22, though they too lost at the weekend when they were downed 3-2 on the road to Real Sociedad.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to catch Wednesday's Champions League action.

What time does Newcastle United vs. Athletic Bilbao kick off?

The Magpies will kick off against Bilbao at 8:00pm on Wednesday, November 5 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Newcastle United vs. Athletic Bilbao being played?

Lehoiak will make the trip to St James' Park, Newcastle's 52,264-capacity stadium that has been known to create an intense atmosphere on special occasions such as European nights.

How to watch Newcastle United vs. Athletic Bilbao in the UK

TV channels

UK audiences can catch the action live on the TNT Sports 2 TV channel.

Streaming

The game will be available to stream via Discovery+ if viewers have purchased the TNT Sports add-on on the online platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also accessible through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Match-changing events will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel after full time.

Who will win Newcastle United vs. Athletic Bilbao?

Newcastle started the season in poor form, winning just one of their opening six matches, but they have emerged victorious from four of their last six ahead of this clash.

That recent stretch includes the Magpies' triumph over Jose Mourinho's Benfica in the Champions League and their impressive 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur on October 29.

However, they were deservedly beaten by West Ham at the weekend, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side producing nine shots on target while preventing the Geordies from creating even one single big chance of their own.

On the other hand, Bilbao kicked off their La Liga campaign with three victories on the bounce before a dire six-game winless run that featured five defeats, including a 2-0 loss against Arsenal and a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in their first two Champions League outings.

Following that stretch, Valverde's side thought they had turned a corner in mid-October with two wins and a draw, but they come into this clash low on confidence after consecutive losses.

With that in mind, expect to see Newcastle start with intensity, buoyed by the St James' Park crowd, a method that could overwhelm the visitors and put the game out of reach early on.



Anthony Nolan Written by

No Data Analysis info