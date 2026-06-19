New Zealand lineup vs. Egypt: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash including Elijah Just decision

By Seye Omidiora | 19 Jun 2026 20:27 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 20:28

Elijah Just will hope to repeat his Iran heroics against Egypt as the winger is fully expected to keep his place in the starting XI for Sunday's second Group G fixture.

The wideman registered a superb brace in the opening match to take his international tally to 11 goals, meaning he joins captain Chris Wood and Kosta Barbarouses as one of three players in the current squad to have reached double figures.

Although Wood failed to add to his own 45-goal haul last time out, the veteran forward provided two assists to underline how he can still heavily influence games beyond his clinical finishing.

Manager Darren Bazeley has no fresh fitness concerns to worry about ahead of the clash in Vancouver, though the tournament-ending hamstring injury suffered by Matthew Garbett previously forced a call-up for Logan Rogerson.

With Garbett unavailable, Sarpreet Singh is expected to pull the creative strings in the No. 10 role, flanked by Just and Callum McCowatt in an attack-minded midfield unit.

Further back, Joe Bell and Marko Stamenic are set to form a familiar central-midfield partnership to provide protection ahead of the backline.

An unchanged defensive structure should see Finn Surman and Michael Boxall resume their partnership in the heart of the defence, flanked by full-backs Tim Payne and Liberato Cacace.

This robust back four will line up directly ahead of first-choice goalkeeper Max Crocombe, who is certain to start between the sticks as the All Whites target a historic first World Cup victory.

New Zealand possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Payne, Surman, Boxall, Cacace; Bell, Stamenic; McCowatt, Singh, Just; Wood

> Click here to see how Egypt could line up against New Zealand