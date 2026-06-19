Egypt lineup vs. New Zealand: Predicted XI for World Cup 2026 clash as Mohamed Salah chases record

By Seye Omidiora | 19 Jun 2026 20:28 , Last updated: 19 Jun 2026 20:32

Legendary forward Mohamed Salah sits just two goals behind his manager Hossam Hassan's record of 69 international goals for Egypt ahead of Sunday's crucial encounter with New Zealand.

However, Hassan seems intent on developing a tactical system that is not solely reliant on the talisman's output, especially after Emam Ashour scored an outstanding goal and Omar Marmoush squandered several promising openings against Belgium.

Marmoush is expected to lead the line once again despite his wayward finishing in the opener, while Mostafa Ziko should retain his spot on the opposite flank despite repeatedly losing possession last time out.

Should the North African giants require more inspiration from the bench, they can call upon Trezeguet, who was Egypt's second-highest scorer in qualifying with five goals behind Salah's haul of nine.

Like their upcoming opponents, Egypt emerged from their tournament opener without any fresh fitness concerns, allowing Marwan Attia and Mohanad Lasheen to anchor the midfield unit once more.

In front of goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, a settled defensive line is set to feature Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Hamdi Fathy and Ahmed Fatouh.

This back four will be tasked with keeping the All Whites at bay while allowing Ashour, Ziko and Salah the license to create from advanced positions in search of their first-ever victory of the tournament.

Egypt possible starting lineup:

Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, Fatouh; Attia, Lasheen; Salah, Ashour, Ziko; Marmoush

> Click here to see how New Zealand could line up against Egypt