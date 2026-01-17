Preview: NEOM SC vs Al-Hilal - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ademola Adediji | 17 Jan 2026 06:51 , Last updated: 17 Jan 2026 07:36

Mid-table Neom SC will welcome league leaders Al Hilal to the King Khalid Sports City for Sunday’s Saudi Pro League clash.

The hosts will go out in search of their second win in 2026, while the table-toppers will aim to consolidate their position at the summit of the standings.

Match preview

Neom enter this contest on the back of two consecutive losses, and they will be eager to avoid a third straight defeat.

After 14 matches, Christophe Galtier’s team are currently 10th in the standings with 20 points, and they will be looking to improve their position in the league table.

The hosts have struggled defensively, having failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 12 games across all competitions.

In total, the home side have shipped 23 goals in the league, a tally which is one of the worst defensive records in the division.

Going into this contest, the home fans will be worried about their team’s chances of prevailing, as they have managed to win only one of their last six fixtures at home, losing four and drawing the other one.

© Imago

Indeed, Al Hilal will provide a stern test for the hosts, as they will be out in search of their 20th victory in a row.

In territories away from their stomping ground, the Blue Waves have won 10 games on the bounce, so a victory here will make it 11 straight successes on the road.

The visitors boast a thriving forward line that has seen them score 38 times in only 14 league matches, a tally which is second only to Al Nassr's 39 strikes.

Defensively, they have been astute, conceding only 13 goals in the league this term, and they will look to maintain a solid backline.

With seven points between them and second-placed Al Nassr, Simone Inzaghi’s team will be looking to widen the gap to avoid slipping up in the title race.

NEOM SC Saudi Pro League form:

D

W

L

W

L

L

Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League form:

W

W

W

W

W

W

Al-Hilal form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Iconsport / GiuseppexMaffia

Christophe Galtier has to lead his troops to battle against the league leaders in the absence of a few injured players.

Marcin Bulka, who has been out of action due to an anterior cruciate ligament issue, is not expected to play on Sunday.

Midfielder Abbas Al Hassan is also going to sit out this fixture, as he is not expected to regain full fitness until August.

For the visitors, Kalidou Koulibaly will not be involved on Sunday, as he is presently with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Marcos Leonardo, who has led the team in goals with seven strikes, was a substitute against Al Nassr, and he could be set to start from the bench once again.

Portuguese Ruben Neves has made a fair contribution in attack, scoring six times.

Another player who will be looking to be decisive for the visitors is Darwin Nunez, who has six goals to his name.

NEOM SC possible starting lineup:

Maximiano; Abdi, Zeze, Hegazy, Al Dawsari; Benrahma, Al Asmari, Kone, Rodriguez; Bouabre, Lacazette

Al-Hilal possible starting lineup:

Al Rubaie; Tambakti, Neves, Al Harbi; Al Yami, Milinkovic-Savic, N. Al Dawsari, Hernandez; Malcom, Nunez, S. Al Dawsari

We say: NEOM SC 0-3 Al-Hilal

Al Hilal have been impressive, and they are sure to win this encounter. With Nunez in attack, the Neom defenders will have a torrid time, and we back the away side to win 3-0.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.