Preview: Nantes vs Paris FC - prediction, team news, lineups

Both in danger of suffering relegation to the second division this season, Nantes and Paris FC clash at Stade de la Beaujoire in Ligue 1 on Sunday afternoon.

Les Canaris suffered late heartbreak in Coupe de France last time out, whilst Les Parisiens secured a standout success over the current holders in that particular competition.

Match preview

Following three consecutive years of circling the top-flight plughole in France, Nantes are once again in serious danger of relegation this time around, although they managed to commence their 2026 Ligue 1 schedule in stellar style earlier this month.

After the winter break, Les Canaris returned to top-tier action with a daunting trip to Stade Velodrome, where goals from Fabien Centonze and Remy Cabella secured a 2-0 success over Champions League-chasing Marseille.

Seven days after the high of a victory on the road, Nantes were brought back down to Earth by a penalty-shootout defeat in Coupe de France at the round-of-32 stage, where divisional rivals Nice progressed.

Ahmed Kantari's troops are now winless across their last seven matches at Stade de la Beaujoire (D2 L5), with Les Canaris possessing the poorest home form in Ligue 1, collecting just five points from eight contests.

Last tasting top-flight triumph at home in late August, Nantes are currently occupying 16th spot in the Ligue 1 standings after 17 matches, two points from Sunday's visitors Paris FC in the relative safety of 15th.

Plying their trade in the third tier of French football as recently as 2017, Paris FC enjoyed reaching another remarkable milestone at the beginning of this week, when they knocked city rivals Paris Saint-Germain out of Coupe de France.

Luis Enrique's holders were stunned at Parc des Princes by the visiting Parisiens, who defended resolutely and pounced to book their spot in the last 16 courtesy of a strike from substitute Jonathan Ikone.

Despite failing to find the net across nine Ligue 1 appearances this term, 27-year-old Ikone is the standout star of this year's Coupe de France, in which he has fired in four goals from just two appearances over the past month.

Focusing on top-flight matters, Les Parisiens are in the midst of a six-game winless streak (D2 L4), with their most recent victory coming at the luxurious base of Monaco on November 1, when former Nantes man Moses Simon found the net.

With top-tier safety the aim this season following their promotion in 2024-25, Stephane Gilli's troops are hovering over the danger spots in the Ligue 1 rankings, just two points above Les Canaris in the relegation playoffs.

Nantes Ligue 1 form: D D L L L W

Nantes form (all competitions): L L L W W L

Paris FC Ligue 1 form: L L D D L L

Paris FC form (all competitions): D D L W L W

Team News

After picking up an injury during the Marseille win, Nantes midfielder Junior Mwanga was fit enough to feature in Coupe de France action and should be available for selection again this weekend.

Ex-Newcastle United man Cabella could be drafted into the Ligue 1 XI following his goalscoring exploits off the bench at Stade Velodrome.

Paris are likely to be without the services of attacker Willem Geubbels, who picked up a groin injury during the success over PSG.

The visitors' options at the top of the pitch are further reduced by the absence of Alimami Glory, with the 29-year-old doubtful because of a thigh problem.

A regular in French football at the likes of Brest, Nice and Dijon over the years, Paris midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou is currently sidelined due to a shin injury.

Nantes possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Amian, Tati, Mwanga, Machado; Leroux, Lepanant, Abline, Cabella, Guirassy; El Arabi

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Trapp; Traore, Mbow, Otavio, De Smet; Kebbal, Marchetti, Lopez, Camara, Cafano; Krasso

We say: Nantes 1-2 Paris FC

Buoyed by their Coupe de France success over PSG, Paris should be confident of beating an out-of-form Nantes side on Sunday afternoon.

Les Canaris have been woeful in front of their own supporters this campaign and we expect that trend to continue on the weekend.

