Preview: Motherwell vs St Mirren - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 01 Jan 2026 23:43

Fresh from beating Celtic 2-0 in Scotland's top flight, Motherwell will be aiming to continue their impressive form when they face St Mirren on Saturday afternoon.

The Well are fourth in the Scottish Premiership table, eight points behind league leaders Hearts, who have played a game less, while St Mirren are 10th in the division, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Match preview

Motherwell have a record of eight wins, nine draws, and three defeats from 20 matches this season, with 33 points, leaving them fourth in the table.

Jens Berthel Askou's side returned to winning ways after losing 1-0 to Rangers, beating Celtic 2-0 at home, and they should be happy with their impressive form.

With that victory, Motherwell have reduced the gap to both Celtic and Rangers to five and two points respectively, and they have a very good chance of getting ahead of either or both the Glasgow giants this season.

The defeat to Rangers was their first loss in 10 league games, which shows that they have had a very impressive first-half campaign.

Motherwell have won six, drawn four and lost once in their 11 appearances at Fir Park in 2025-26, but lost the previous encounter 1-4 against St Mirren in the Scottish League Cup in November.

St Mirren did the unthinkable by beating holders Celtic in the Scottish League Cup last month to lift the trophy for the second time in their history.

Stephen Robinson's side are winless in their last two games, and are heading into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox.

The Buddies have a record of four wins, six draws and eight defeats from 18 matches, with 18 points, having played two games less than their rivals this weekend.

St Mirren have scored the first goal in five of their last seven matches, and they are undefeated in their last three meetings against Motherwell.

The Saints have won only once this season away from home, drawn three and lost six, picking up just six points, so they need to improve if they want a positive result.

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

WLWDW

Motherwell form (all competitions):

WLWDW

St Mirren Scottish Premiership form:

LDWWD

St Mirren form (all competitions):

LDWWW

Team News

Motherwell are missing a host of players, with the likes of Aston Oxborough, Eseosa Sule, Filip Stuparevic, Jordan McGhee, Sam Nicholson and Zach Robinson all out due to injuries, while Tawanda Maswanhise is away on international duty.

Stephen O'Donnell and Callum Slattery started the previous game against Celtic, and Askou is unlikely to make many changes to the starting line-up.

Apostolos Stamatelopoulos was an unused substitute against the Bhoys, and he would be looking to get some minutes on Saturday.

St Mirren are expected to be without Keanu Baccus, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Jonah Ayunga is doubtful for the match.

The 2-1 loss at Ibrox was their first defeat in six games, and Robinson could name an unchanged team if Ayunga can lead the line upfront.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; O'Donnell, McGinn, Sparrow, Koutroumbis; Watt, Priestman; Fadinger, Slattery, Said; Stamatelopoulos

St Mirren possible starting lineup:

George; Fraser, King, Freckleton; McMenamin, Phillips, Gogic, Idowu, John; N'Lundulu, Ayunga

We say: Motherwell 2-0 St Mirren

The Well will enter this game with loads of confidence after beating Celtic in the previous game, and a victory here could take them above Rangers, which is a huge incentive. They have kept six clean sheets in their last seven games, and expect them to keep the good record going.

