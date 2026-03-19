Preview: Motherwell vs Hibernian - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 19 Mar 2026 13:34

Motherwell and Hibernian meet on Saturday in a potentially pivotal clash in the race for the European qualifying spots in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts are fourth in the table and six points ahead of the fifth-placed visitors.

Match preview

Motherwell have been one of the stories of the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership campaign, with the Steelmen enjoying a stunning season to date.

Jens Berthel Askou, who was appointed during the summer, has guided Motherwell to their first top-half finish since 2021-22, as well as marking a significant improvement upon their eighth-placed finish last year.

The Steelmen have won 14, drawn 11 and lost five of their 30 league fixtures, leaving them fourth in the standings with 53 points, six points ahead of fifth-placed Hibernian.

Askou's side, therefore, remain in the driving seat to secure European qualification, although back-to-back defeats in their last two matches may worry the manager.

Motherwell have lost to both Dundee (2-1) and Celtic (3-1) in their last two outings, allowing Hibernian to close the gap, and the Steelmen will be eager to strengthen their hold on fourth with a win on Saturday.

© Imago / Focus Images

Despite Motherwell's back-to-back losses, Hibs only managed to move to 47 points and two points closer to fourth spot, having disappointingly failed to beat Dundee or bottom of the table Livingston.

David Gray will now be looking for his side to go one step further and secure the victory on Saturday, which would take Hibernian to within three points of fourth spot with two games remaining of the pre-split season.

Hibernian will be able to draw confidence from their recent record against the Steelmen, including three wins and one draw in their last six meetings.

Hibs have also been encouraging on the road this season, with their 20 point tally the fourth best record in the league, although Motherwell have lost just once at home this term.

Motherwell Scottish Premiership form:

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Motherwell form (all competitions):

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Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Motherwell will be unable to call upon Regan Charles-Cook, Matty Connelly, Callum Hendry, Johnny Koutroumbis, Eseosa Sule and Zach Robinson due to injury, while Emmanuel Longelo is ruled out through suspension.

Tawanda Maswanhise is the Scottish Premiership top scorer with 16 goals, and the Steelmen will be looking to the forward to make the difference again here.

Meanwhile, Hibernian are dealing with injury issues to Jordan Obita, Grant Hanley and Josh Mulligan.

After failing to hit the net in the 0-0 draw with Livingston last time out, Gray could make attacking changes, while the remainder of the side may stay unchanged.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Ward; Sparrow, O'Donnell, McGinn, Nicholson; Watt, Fadinger; Said, Slattery, Just; Maswanhise

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Sallinger; O'Hora, Kiranga, Iredale; Passlack, Barlaser, Chaiwa, Cadden; McGrath; Scarlett, Boyle

We say: Motherwell 2-1 Hibernian

Motherwell have lost just one of their 15 home league games, alongside 10 wins, and we believe their home advantage will help them secure the win against Hibernian.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.