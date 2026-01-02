Preview: Millwall vs Swansea City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 02 Jan 2026 23:31 , Last updated: 02 Jan 2026 23:36

Swansea City will be eyeing a third consecutive win when they travel to The Den for Sunday's Championship meeting with Millwall.

The Swans head into the game in 16th position, while the Lions are sitting just a point outside the playoff places.

Match preview

Millwall may be unbeaten in three matches, but they have found wins hard to come by in recent times, having won just one of their previous six Championship outings.

The solitary win in that period took place in their most recent home game against Bristol City, with Macaulay Langstaff netting an 81st-minute winner in a 2-1 success at The Den.

After finishing the year on a high, the Lions went on to play out a goalless draw in their away meeting with Southampton on New Year's Day, causing them to drop from fifth to seventh position.

While his team may have slipped out of the top six, Alex Neil would have been pleased to see his side record a ninth league shutout of the season - only three teams have kept the same number, and no club has picked up more clean sheets in the Championship this term.

The Lions have claimed six of those clean sheets across their 13 home league games, so they should fancy their chances of negating Swansea's attack on Sunday.

Millwall can also take confidence from the fact that they have won three of their last four games against Swansea by a 1-0 scoreline, although they had to settle for a 1-1 draw in September's reverse fixture.

After winning just four of their opening 15 league games, Swansea have won five of their nine Championship matches since Vitor Matos took over the reins in November (L4).

In fact, the former Maritmo boss has overseen three wins in the club's previous four matches, including back-to-back 1-0 wins to finish 2025 and start the new calendar year.

Zan Vipotnik scored the decisive goal in Monday's away clash against Oxford United, before substitute Jay Fulton netted the winner within three minutes of his introduction in Thursday's narrow home win over West Bromwich Albion.

As a result of their recent form, the Swans have moved eight points clear of danger and to within eight points of the playoffs.

Swansea may have beaten Oxford on their most recent road trip, but that result was preceded by five consecutive away defeats, suggesting they need to show consistency on their travels if they are to have any hopes of closing the gap to the top six.

They will travel to the English capital with hopes of beating Millwall for the first time since running out 3-0 winners at The Den in September 2023.

Millwall Championship form:

D L L D W D

Swansea City Championship form:

W L W L W W

Team News

Millwall are contending with a lengthy injury list that features Lukas Jensen, Casper De Norre, Luke Cundle, Massimo Luongo, Derek Mazou-Sacko, Will Smallbone, Daniel Kelly and Josh Coburn.

Forward Mihailo Ivanovic is a doubt for the home clash after missing the recent draw with Southampton due to a knock.

Midfielder Billy Mitchell and winger Aidomo Emakhu could earn recalls if Neil opts to freshen up his lineup following the short turnaround from Thursday’s draw.

As for the visitors, Matos has revealed that Adam Idah could be out for months after he sustained an injury in training in the lead-up to the Boxing Day clash with Coventry City.

Josh Key and Ronald have also added to Matos’s injury concerns after the pair were forced off in Thursday’s win over West Brom.

Attacker Liam Cullen is also a doubt for Sunday’s away trip, having sat out the last couple of games with a calf issue.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Crama, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Mitchell, Doughty; Azeez, Neghli, Emakhu; Ivanovic

Swansea City possible starting lineup:

Vigouroux; Galbraith, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon; Franco, Stamenic; Inoussa, Widell, Eom; Vipotnik

We say: Millwall 2-1 Swansea City

Millwall have won three of their last five matches at The Den, and we think they will make full use of home advantage once again to get the better of a Swansea side that have lost five of their last six away games.

