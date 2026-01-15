Preview: Watford vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 15 Jan 2026 20:09 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 20:12

Sixth will face fifth when Watford welcome Millwall to Vicarage Road for Saturday's Championship encounter.

The Hornets are targeting a fifth consecutive Championship victory, while the Lions are looking to extend their four-game unbeaten league run.

Match preview

Watford are sitting in sixth spot in the Championship table after winning 11, drawing eight and losing six of their 25 Championship matches.

The Hornets have embarked on an impressive seven-game unbeaten run since losing 2-1 to Birmingham City at the start of December.

Watford avenged that defeat in their most recent Championship outing against Birmingham on New Year's Day, when Tom Ince netted a hat-trick in a resounding 3-0 victory at Vicarage Road.

That result represented a fourth consecutive league victory, but they will head into the weekend on the back of a heavy 5-1 defeat to Bristol City in the FA Cup third round.

After experiencing a disappointing outing at Ashton Gate, Watford will be looking forward to returning to the familiar surroundings of Vicarage Road, especially as they boast the joint second-best home record with 28 points from 13 matches.

That said, the Hornets have failed towin their last three home meetings with Millwall since they picked up a narrow 1-0 victory in April 2021 (D1, L2).

© Imago / IMAGO / Focus Images

Fifth-placed Millwall are two points better off than Watford and three points adrift of the top two after winning 12, drawing seven and losing seven of their 26 league outings.

The Lions have taken eight points from their last four Championship matches, including maximum points from their most recent league encounter against Swansea on January 4.

The contest looked set to end in a 1-1 draw until Caleb Taylor netted a 92nd-minute winner to seal a second successive 2-1 home victory.

Millwall scored another stoppage-time goal in last Saturday's away meeting with Burnley, but Josh Coburn's late effort was nothing more than a consolation in a forgettable 5-1 defeat at Turf Moor.

Alex Neil's side will be looking for a positive response in Saturday's trip to Vicarage Road, where they will have the chance to complete a league double over Watford after recording a 1-0 victory in September's home clash.

However, claiming three points will be easier said than done for a club that have has failed to win any of their last four competitive away matches (D2, L2).

Watford Championship form:

D D W W W W

Watford form (all competitions):

D W W W W L

Millwall Championship form:

L L D W D W

Millwall form (all competitions):

L D W D W L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Watford attacker Rocco Vata is back on the grass as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury.

DR Congo's Edo Kayembe and Mali's Mamadou Doumbia are both available for selection after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Jack Grieves could be given more minutes off the bench after returning from injury with a goal-scoring substitute appearance in the defeat to Bristol City last weekend.

As for the visitors, they could be without Casper De Norre, Luke Cundle, Will Smallbone, Massimo Luongo, Daniel Kelly and Lukas Jensen.

Derek Mazou-Sacko is a major doubt after he sat out the FA Cup defeat against Burnley with an ankle problem.

Striker Mihailo Ivanovic will be looking to add to his five-goal league tally when he leads the line at Vicarage Road.

Watford possible starting lineup:

Selvik; Abankwah, Pollock, Alleyne, Bola; Maama, Kyprianou, Louza, Ince; Chakvetadze, Kjerrumgaard

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Crama, Taylor, Cooper, Sturge; Mitchell, Doughty; Azeez, Neghli, Ballo; Ivanovic

We say: Watford 2-0 Millwall

Millwall may be a point better off than Watford, but they have failed to win their last four away games.

Taking that into account, we think the Hornets will make full use of home advantage to record a fifth consecutive league win.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.