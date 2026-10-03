Preview: Martinique vs El Salvador - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams with an outside chance at the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals will square off on matchday four Monday as Martinique host El Salvador from Pierre-Aliker Municipal Stadium in Fort-de-France.

These two teams are currently at the bottom of Group B with three points each, with Martinique coming back to beat Honduras 2-1 on matchday three, putting them just above La Selecta, who were blanked 2-0 by Jamaica.

Match preview

Despite suffering another slow start on Friday, Martinique persevered at home to collect their first points of the competition this season.

Coming into the final matchday, Fabien Mercadal’s men need at least a point to avoid relegation but could advance into the last eight with a win and a series of big results in their favour.

While a win may not be enough to see them through or save them from the drop, depending on the other results, it would mark the first time they claim consecutive triumphs in the League A portion of this tournament.

Martinique have points in their last four League A encounters at Pierre-Aliker Municipal Stadium and have not lost a Nations League game at that venue since Costa Rica beat them 2-1 in March 2023.

That is the only time they have ever lost a game at this tournament in Martinique, though the island nation have failed to win three times at home when netting first in this competition.

Les Matinino will seek their first triumph against El Salvador on Monday since the October 2023 group phase of this event, when they came away with a 3-1 victory in Fort-de-France.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Since their impressive showing on matchday one, El Salvador appear to have regressed and slipped back into old habits, and that could cost them a place in League A.

After beating Martinique 3-1 in their opener, Hernan Dario Gomez has seen his side go goalless in their last two outings.

It is not just a lack of creativity that has been evident in those two defeats, scoring no goals, but also their overly aggressive play, committing a combined 24 fouls in those games with one expulsion.

To avoid dropping into League B, they need a win and some help, as they are currently tied with Honduras and Martinique though the latter two have a vastly superior goal difference than El Salvador.

On Monday, El Salvador can end a three-match goalless run across all competitions away from home and win their first-ever League A encounter outside of their home country.

La Selecta will seek a third straight triumph over Martinique in this one, which would extend their unbeaten run against them to four matches.

Martinique CONCACAF Nations League form:

Martinique form (all competitions):

El Salvador CONCACAF Nations League form:

El Salvador form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago

Four players who apply their trade in France featured in the starting 11 once again for Martinique on matchday three, three of which play club football in Ligue 1, Ludovic Blas, Kenny Lala and Harold Voyer.

Jonathan Varane and Jonathan Mexique netted in the first and second half, respectively, the last time out to earn them maximum points.

For this encounter, El Salvador will be missing Rudy Clavel, who was sent off after 20 minutes against Jamaica.

Brayan Gil netted a brace in their opening match victory over Martinique, with their other strike coming courtesy of Harold Osorio.

Martinique possible starting lineup:

Vermignon; Lala, Poulolo, Voyer, Moutachy; Mandouki, Varane; Blas, Marajo, Antiste; Labeau

El Salvador possible starting lineup:

Gonzalez; Cerros, Sibrian, Cruz, Henriquez; Diaz, Martinez; Tejada, Ordaz, Osorio; Gil

We say: Martinique 0-0 El Salvador

While both sides should play with urgency, we think it could work against each of them, as they each lack enough quality pieces in the attacking third.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.